Lagaan cast 25 years later: Where Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne and the stars are in 2026

There are films which keep you entertained for a few hours. There are films which stay with you forever. Lagaan is one such movie. Released in 2001, Ashutosh Gowariker's audacious period sports drama combined elements of cricket, patriotism, emotion, and hope into a narrative that still echoes 25 years later. Set in the fictitious village of Champaner under British colonial rule, the movie tells the story of a group of commoners who take on the seemingly impossible task of beating the British in a cricket match to avoid taxes. Where are the Lagaan stars now? Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Pradeep Rawat and more. It turned out to be a defining movie for Indian cinema. It received universal acclaim and became the third Indian film ever to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Most recently, the stars of the movie came together in Mumbai to celebrate 25 years of the film with a re-release. As the film continues to find new audiences, here's a look at where its stars are now. 1. Aamir Khan (Bhuvan)

Aamir Khan in Lagaan.

Through the role of the brave farmer who led a whole village in standing up to the British, Aamir Khan portrayed another remarkable performance in his career. He also produced the ambitious film under Aamir Khan Productions. In the years that followed, he strengthened his place among Hindi cinema's biggest stars with films like 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal. He has also been commended as a producer of critically acclaimed movies such as Laapataa Ladies. In 2025, he was seen in Sitaare Zameen Par and in a special appearance in Rajinikanth's Coolie. He is yet to announce his next project. 2. Gracy Singh (Gauri)

Gracy Singh in Lagaan.

Gracy Singh made her mark in people's hearts as the loving and dedicated Gauri, becoming an overnight star after the movie Lagaan. She then went on to deliver hits like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Tere Naam, but slowly started to move on towards less commercial Bollywood. Gracy made a name for herself on the small screen through the mythological series Santoshi Maa, in which she played the lead role. She has also been a part of Punjabi films. After several years, she made a rare appearance during the 25-year celebration of Lagaan in June 2026. 3. Paul Blackthorne (Captain Andrew Russell) Paul Blackthorne's ruthless Captain Andrew Russell remains one of Hindi cinema's most memorable villains. After Lagaan, he shifted his focus to international projects and built a successful career in Hollywood television. He became widely known for playing Detective Quentin Lance in Arrow and also appeared in popular series, including 24 and ER. Earlier this year, Blackthorne returned to India for Lagaan's 25th anniversary celebrations and reunited with the cast, delighting fans of the classic.

4. Rachel Shelley (Elizabeth Russell)

Rachel Shelley in Lagaan.

Late Pradeep Rawat in Lagaan.

Elizabeth Russell, the empathic British lady who helped teach the Indians how to play cricket, was played by Rachel Shelley. It is one of the most emotionally moving performances in the movie. She has since become known worldwide for her role as Helena Peabody in the award-winning American TV series called The L Word. Most recently, she was seen in the Netflix series Kohrra. 5. Pradeep Rawat (Deva Singh Sodhi)

Pradeep Rawat's brilliant portrayal of Deva Singh Sodhi, a retired soldier from the Sikh Army, was one of the reasons why Pradeep was an outstanding member of Team Champaner. He went on to become one of the most recognisable villains of Indian cinema, giving brilliant performances in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. Rawat's most famous role is his performance in Ghajini, in both the Tamil and Hindi versions of the movie. Sadly, Pradeep Rawat died on 4th August 2026 at the age of 74 years after battling cancer for some time. 6. Aditya Lakhia (Kachra)

Aditya Lakhia with Aamir Khan in Lagaan.

Aditya Lakhia gave one of the finest performances in the movie as Kachra, the untouchable spinner who made a significant impact on the game with his unique bowling style. Although he kept himself away from the limelight, unlike most of his co-actors, he has nevertheless been actively working in film, television, and commercials. He was last seen in Bengal 1947 in 2024 and has also been mentoring aspiring actors. 7. Yashpal Sharma (Lakha)

Yashpal Sharma with Aamir Khan on the sets of Lagaan.

Lakha’s story arc of redemption after his act of betrayal is among the best in the film Lagaan. After that, Yashpal Sharma became one of the most dependable character actors in the industry and was seen in critically acclaimed movies such as Gangaajal, Apaharan, Rowdy Rathore, and Chandu Champion. He was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle. 8. Amin Hajee (Bagha)

Amin Hajee in Lagaan.

Bagha, the endearing and mute drummer, turned out to be one of the most notable characters in the movie. While acting, Amin Hajee also entered filmmaking. Before directing his first movie, the thriller Koi Jaane Na in 2021, he co-wrote the film Swades, starring Shah Rukh Khan, with Ashutosh Gowariker. In 2012, Amin also wrote the mystery thriller Dangerous Ishhq starring Karisma Kapoor. He continues to work across different creative roles in the industry. 9. Raghubir Yadav (Bhura)

Raghubir Yadav and Aamir Khan in Lagaan.

Having already been an established theatre and movie actor before the production of the film Lagaan, Raghubir has only strengthened his reputation over the years. His ability to deliver memorable performances is best exemplified by his portrayal of Pradhan Ji in the popular web series, Panchayat. The actor found newfound fame with the Prime Video series, which has already aired four seasons, with a fifth set to drop in 2026. 10. Suhasini Mulay (Bhuvan's mother, Yashodamai)

Gracy Singh and Suhasini Mulay in Lagaan.

Suhasini Mulay has been a well-known face in the film, theatre, and television industry for decades now. She acted as Aamir Khan's mother in the movie Lagaan and has gone on to appear in many successful movies such as Dil Chahta Hai and Jodhaa Akbar. Earlier this year, she played the role of Maheshwari Khetarpal in Shriram Raghavan's Ikkis. 11. Kulbhushan Kharbanda (Raja Puran Singh)

Kulbhushan Kharbanda in Lagaan.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda (Raja Puran Singh) brought warmth and dignity to the story. He remains one of Indian cinema's most respected veterans, with memorable performances in films in Hindi and Punjabi, web series and even TV shows. He was last seen in Netflix movie Jewel Thief. And in Mirzapur series in the role of Satyanand Tripathi aka Bauji. 12. Rajendranath Zutshi (Ismail)

Rajendranath Zutshi in Lagaan.

Ismail played a vital role in Bhuvan's cricket team. Although initially reluctant to join the game due to the very high risk he would be putting himself through, he eventually succumbs to Bhuvan's persuasion and plays a critical role in the Champaner cricket team. Since Lagaan, Raj Zutshi has enjoyed an amazing acting career in both international and Bollywood films. He has starred in more than one hundred movies, including Slumdog Millionaire, Love Aaj Kal, Stanley Ka Dabba, and Murder, among others. In 2026, he was seen in the role of General Shamshad Hassan in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. 13. Akhilendra Mishra (Arjan)

Akhilendra Mishra with Aamir Khan in Lagaan.

Akhilendra Mishra portrayed the character of Arjan, the fiery village blacksmith, whose dignity had been hurt when he was insulted by Captain Russell. Prior to Lagaan, Mishra had made a name as a versatile performer for his role as Kroor Singh in Chandrakanta and Mirchi Seth in Sarfarosh. After Lagaan, he established himself in a glorious career with his noteworthy performances in films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Gangaajal, Veer-Zaara, Ready, Bhootnath, and Kaabil. 14. Daya Shankar Pandey (Goli)

Daya Shankar Pandey with Aamir Khan in Lagaan.