Pradeep Rawat's final on-screen appearance was in this Telugu film; exploring his legacy from Bikshu Yadav to Bikshu Das
Actor Pradeep Rawat died on August 4 at the age of 74. Looking back at his work in Telugu cinema, where he was most popular.
Actor Pradeep Rawat died at the age of 74 on August 4 after a cancer relapse. The actor, notable for playing villainous roles, first became a household name when he played Ashwatthama in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat. But it was his debut in an SS Rajamouli film in the early 2000s that changed his career trajectory.
The hello as Bikshu Yadav
After a career in Hindi cinema since the 1980s, Pradeep ventured into Telugu cinema with Rajamouli’s Nithiin and Genelia D’Souza-starrer Sye in 2004. As the menacing septum-ring-wearing villain who goes up against a bunch of college students, Bikshu Yadav remains ingrained in the minds of many as one of the best antagonists in Tollywood.
The film was a springboard for Pradeep, who soon starred in massively popular Telugu films such as Prabhas’ Chhatrapati, Chiranjeevi’s Stalin, and Allu Arjun’s Desamuduru. And who can forget his role in the 2005 Tamil hit Ghajini with Suriya, which was also dubbed in Telugu. While he remained popular as a villain, his roles seemed to undergo a redemption arc over the years.
The goodbye as Bikshu Das
Pradeep’s final on-screen appearance was in May this year in Kasyap Sreenivas’s Gaayapadda Simham, starring Tharun Bhascker and Faria Abdullah. In an apparent homage to his most famous role in Tollywood, he was named Bikshu Das. There was no septum ring this time around, but he was still dressed in a traditional vest, dhoti and jewellery, much like his first film.
If his first on-screen appearance as Bikshu was to terrorise students, his final was to help, and most importantly, provide comic relief. He played a black magic practitioner, but there was more to his role than just that. He also played a father who wanted his son, Bhairav Das, played by Sree Vishnu, to be proud of their family’s legacy.
Pradeep Rawat’s death
Pradeep was hospitalised for over a month before his death on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, Kalyani, and son, Vikramaditya. His manager Siddharth Tiwari confirmed on Tuesday to HT City, “He was suffering from cancer, and it had relapsed. He died a few hours ago.” Actor Yashpal Sharma shared the news of his passing on social media, writing, “Pradeep Rawat Our Gajini Deva of Lagaan RIP.” His last rites are taking place on Wednesday.
In Hindi, Pradeep last starred in the 2025 film Chhaava, alongside Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna. In Tamil, he was last seen in the 2023 film DD Returns. The 2019 film Oru Kadathu Naadan Kadha was his last film in Malayalam, and the 2022 film Champion in Kannada.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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