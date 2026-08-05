Netflix renews Musafir Cafe for season 2 after emotional finale; Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana to return

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Musafir Cafe has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music. Romance as a genre when done right captures hearts and conversations like no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members. And I'm happy to announce Musafir Cafe S02 will be an integral part of that slate. We can't wait to take this tale of love and longing into its next exciting phase.”

Netflix has confirmed that it has renewed Musafir Cafe for a second season and will be bringing back the story led by Vikrant Massey , Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana. After ending its first season with an emotional cliffhanger and sparking debates all over the Internet among its viewers, the show is now gearing up to take up where it left off last time with Chander, Sudha and Preeti. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

Talking about the overwhelming response to Musafir Cafe and the announcement of Season 2, creator and writer Sharanya Rajgopal said in a statement, “I'm overwhelmed by the outpouring of love on our show. As storytellers, we can only hope that our characters will find a home in people's hearts, that the honesty in our work speaks to them. The love that audiences have shown Chander, Sudha and Preeti has been far more beautiful than I could have imagined.”

Season 1 ends on a cliffhanger [spoilers ahead] The first season of Musafir Cafe left the audience divided on whom Chander must choose in the end. The story spanned two timelines, wherein the viewers got to see the passionate relationship between Chander and Sudha in 2018 and the more subdued relationship he developed in the latter part with Preeti in 2026.

In the final episode, the three main characters were seen meeting each other. Sudha goes to Musafir Cafe in Mussoorie, where she meets Chander for the last time prior to her leaving for Singapore with her fiancé, Vineet. It takes no time before the three of them get caught up in their emotions.

Sudha admits that despite building the career she always wanted, she still feels something is missing. Whereas, Chander reveals that he never got over her and has always considered her as his one true love even when she left him. On the other hand, Preeti encounters a diamond ring that Mark, the owner of the homestay house, had presented to Chander. Thinking that Chander is ready to marry her now, after spending five years with her, she has no idea that the ring was not for her at all.

The season concludes with Vineet surprising Sudha by showing up at the coffee shop while Chander is stuck between his past and present. The cliffhanger posed an important question which has puzzled all the viewers—is Chander going to end up with Sudha, the girl whom he could not forget, or Preeti, who has been there for him in his life?