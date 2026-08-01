Mesmerised by the Musafir Cafe? Learn about the real location where Vikrant Massey’s Netflix series was filmed

Fans of the series would be thrilled to learn that the dreamy hillside setting is not simply a product of movie magic, but rather a real location in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The place is open to the public as well, and people can visit to experience the breathtaking beauty of the place themselves.

When Musafir Cafe released on Netflix on July 24, it was not just the romantic plot and Vikrant Massey ’s earnest performance that pulled the hearts of the viewers; it was also the breathtaking location of the titular cafe.

Is there a real Musafir Cafe? The Musafir Cafe might be a figment of imagination created by the set builders for the Netflix series. However, the location used is completely real and is a part of Jharipani Castle, a heritage property in Mussoorie.

The property has wooden cottages, green tin roofs, bougainvillaea-covered walls, hanging prayer flags and open valley views. The details of the real location can be spotted in the series, with the stairways, terraces and garden pathways being easily recognised by guests who have visited the place.

The official website of the Jharipani Castle revealed that the filming of the series took place here in November 2025. It is when the winter line over the Doon valley is at its most beautiful, with the golden light flooding the locale in the evenings, just as seen on screen.

The glass mountain views, the lush green gardens and the open seating arena where the cloud seems to be below the feet, create a setting of truly mesmerising beauty. It is what helped bring the ambience to life on screen and blend narrative fiction with reality.

How to experience the magic of Musafir Cafe for real? To experience the Musafir Cafe, one needs to visit the Jharipani Castle, a heritage hilltop property located at Patiala House, opposite SBI, near the famous Oak Grove School in Jharipani, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

It is approximately 25 kilometres uphill from the city of Dehradun. By road, Jharipani falls on the Dehradun to Mussoorie route via Barlowganj. The place is a boutique property with individually designed rooms.

Guests can choose from rustic log huts, cliff-facing deluxe rooms and suites with private jacuzzis set against full-glass walls that open onto the mountains, some of which have made it to the series.

While there might not be the on-screen cafe for real, the charm can be recreated with a 19th-century themed bar and restaurant, evening bonfires, and garden gazebos wrapped in fairy lights.