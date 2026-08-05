Sterling Point review: An honest coming-of-age drama that understands the ache of first love, loss, and finding home

Curious to learn more about her maternal grandfather and why her father kept details about her mother hidden, Annie decides to visit to learn about the family that had always been concealed from her. The visit soon reveals many secrets. However, the greatest revelation is that of Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle), Annie's secret sister. Ramona is fiercely loyal to the island that she considers her home, and thus is not very welcoming. This sets the stage for a complicated family reunion filled with hurt, anger and unanswered questions.

The plot revolves around the life of Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), a diligent 17-year-old from New York. She grew up in an environment that consisted of a loving adoptive father (Jay Duplass) and fraternal twin brother, Connor (Keen Ruffalo). This meticulously designed life of Annie experiences a twist when she learns that a grandfather she never knew has left her an island estate in Canada.

With series such as The Summer I Turned Pretty , Maxton Hall, and Off Campus , Prime Video has become a haven for young adult drama. The new series, Sterling Point, adds to the already impressive collection of coming-of-age stories which seamlessly incorporate romance, heartbreak, and growth. With eight episodes, the new show effortlessly combines all these elements together without ever feeling too much. Sterling Point is created and directed by Megan Park, while Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage act as executive producers in the series.

Sterling Point works because it never feels like it's trying to be the next big teen phenomenon. Sidestepping the tired tropes that often plague the modern teen genre, it anchors itself in a beautifully grounded, emotionally intelligent narrative about kinship and the search for belonging.

Annie (Ella Rubin), a 17 year old from New York, inherits a Canadian island that belonged to her unknown grandfather. In her quest for answers, Annie unearths family secrets including a half-sister Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle).

What works The show wants the audience to accept that the twins Annie and Connor are 17-year-olds. It could easily seem unbelievable, but Sterling Point manages this feat through the show’s portrayal of teenage life. Written by Megan Park, the dialogue is very believable: it's smart and witty, but the characters also stumble, ramble, and make jokes that don't always land, just like real people.

Sterling Point knows its teenagers remarkably well, too. These are emotionally perceptive individuals who are willing to share their feelings, but they also act impulsively. They get themselves into complicated relationships and into situations which do not need to be complicated. They drink, they experiment, they commit mistakes, but they learn from them

The most impressive thing about this series is its handling of representation. The LGBTQ+ characters in the show are full human beings and not just representations of certain ideas. For example, Oona, played by Bo Bragason, is strong, witty, and unforgettable. Sully, played by Nikko Angelo Hinayo, is as well-rounded a character as Oona. Their sexual orientation is a small part of their personalities and not everything that they are.

This balance is also maintained in the series' romance narratives. The show dedicates just as much time to the straight love triangle as it does to the queer story. Another thing worth mentioning is that it deals openly with discussions about first periods, sex, and relationships.

Another interesting part of the show is that the characters are being freed from the clutches of technology. This is because there is hardly any mobile phone network or Wi-Fi connection on this island. This causes everyone to spend time together. Conversations are deeper when one is not scrolling through social media. It recreates the experience of old teenage shows where people actually had to face each other instead of hiding behind a screen.

Annie also finds herself torn between two men – Ellis (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie), a calm local working at the marina, and Rory (Daniel Quinn-Toye), a charming, wealthy visitor who is spending his summer vacation in the small community. Fortunately, the love story stays away from clichés because there is no obvious bad guy in it.

The emotional centre of the series, though, is Annie's relationship with Ramona. They start as strangers with their fair share of bitterness and unresolved issues, but gradually grow closer in an authentic way.