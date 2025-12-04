Jenny Han explains why The Summer I Turned Pretty movie won’t release this Christmas despite the script being finished

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty have been eagerly waiting for the movie that was announced soon after the Season 3 finale. Many expected it to arrive as a holiday release this Christmas, but creator Jenny Han has now set the record straight. Will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie release this Christmas?(Instagram/thesummeriturnedpretty)

Speaking at The Wrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit, Jenny confirmed she has finished writing the movie script, but emphasized that no filming has begun yet. “I just wrote it,” Jenny said. “We have not filmed anything yet.”

Not arriving this Christmas

Despite viewers hoping for a December surprise, Jenny revealed that a Christmas 2025 release is simply not possible. She reminded fans that Season 3’s post-production ended only a month before it premiered on Amazon Prime Video in July.

“The show came out in July,” she explained. “It was really up to the last minute on the show, so we wouldn’t have had time to film the whole movie.” With the tight Season 3 schedule, there was no opportunity to shoot a full-length film in time for a holiday release.

What’s next for Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah

While Jenny did not reveal much about the storyline, she did hint at a major life event ahead for Belly, played by Lola Tung. “There is another big milestone for Belly,” she said earlier on Today. “So we’ll continue along with that journey.”

The movie will continue the emotional and romantic journey of Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), picking up after the events of Season 3.

Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty movie: Will Belly and Conrad marry? Jenny Han and Lola Tung share details

Cast still waiting for details

Interestingly, even the cast members have not been told much. Lola Tung revealed in a September interview with Deadline that she hasn’t seen the script yet, although she knows Jenny has completed a draft. Lola said, “Hopefully, maybe soon we’ll find out.”

Christopher Briney added with a laugh, “Thank god I’m not in the writer’s room, because I would write in some dumb s**t.”

For now, the movie is moving forward, but fans shouldn’t expect it under their Christmas tree this year. Jenny Han is taking the time needed to shape the next chapter at Cousins Beach, making sure it’s worth the wait.