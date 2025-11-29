The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Sean Kaufman, Christopher Briney share playful courtside kiss moment at Knicks game

The Summer I Turned Pretty may have wrapped up, but the bromance of co-stars Sean Kaufman and Christopher Briney has continued. The duo ended up in the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The Summer I Turned Pretty actors were seated courtside for the New York Knicks’ home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 28, and a brief moment on the arena cameras turned into a viral clip. Sean Kaufman shocks Knicks crowd with surprise kiss on Christopher Briney(Instagram/nyknicks)

Sean Kaufman and Christopher Briney's fun moment

When the feed cut to the two co-stars, Kaufman stood, leaned over, held Briney’s face, and planted a quick kiss. Briney broke into laughter almost immediately. Fans in the arena reacted, and the video was shared by the Knicks’ official account soon after.

The team captioned the post with, “belly you have some competition,” a nod to the show’s storyline. The video itself carried the line, “Everyone is Team Conrad,” pushing it further toward fandom circles.

Recent outings and public appearances

Kaufman and Briney have appeared together at several events this month. Days before the basketball game, both attended the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, joining their respective partners at the race. The outing made headlines across entertainment pages, with several fan videos circulating.

Their off-screen dynamic has been visible for months. In September, Briney was photographed cradling Kaufman during a Chanel event, another moment that caught attention online and added to the ongoing “bromance” label attached to the pair.

What this means for the series

The actors continue to promote projects linked to the Prime Video series. Although filming for the show wrapped earlier this year, both remain tied to its next chapter. A movie continuation for The Summer I Turned Pretty has already been confirmed, and the cast is expected to return. No production date has been announced.

The Knicks game clip joins a string of recent outings for the actors, underscoring their easy rapport as they prepare to return for the next Summer I Turned Pretty project.