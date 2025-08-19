Hasan Minhaj cheers for Zakir Khan as he becomes 1st comedian to perform Hindi show at Madison Square Garden

Indian comedian Zakir Khan etched his name in history by becoming the first comedian to perform a Hindi comedy show at the renowned Madison Square Garden in New York, with American comedian Hasan Minhaj in attendance to show his support. Zakir Khan performed to a sold-out crowd of 6,000 as part of his ongoing North American tour.

Hasan Minhaj cheers for Zakir

Hasan took to Instagram on Tuesday to give a shoutout to Zakir after his historic show at Madison Square Garden. He shared photos of the event, including moments from on-stage interactions, a heartfelt hug, and even his parents cheering for Zakir.

“A historic night for comedy around the world! Last night I got to see my brother @zakirkhan_208 aka Zakir Bhai become the first comedian in history to headline @thegarden entirely in Hindi,” Hasan wrote.

Hasan added, “He combines storytelling and poetry in ways that are elevating the genre of comedy to places I’ve never seen before. I also think my parents love him more than me (I’m okay with that).”

For Zakir, the moment was equally special and emotional. During his set, Zakir shared a touching moment with his parents via video call, pausing to show them the cheering crowd at Madison Square Garden. "Papa, yeh aapse kuch kehna chahte hain (Papa, he wants to tell you something)," he said, prompting warm applause and laughter from the audience. His parents were seen waving their hands and greeting the crowd with folded hands.

He later shared his feelings with fans on Instagram, calling it a “big day” and describing the moment as “overwhelming”. Thanking his team and friends, he said the night was a “special milestone” in his journey.

More about the show

The 37-year-old from Indore performed to a sold-out crowd of 6,000 as part of his ongoing North American tour. The show also featured comedian Tanmay Bhat.

Zakir shot to fame after winning Comedy Central India’s Best Stand-Up title in 2012. He is known for specials such as Haq Se Single, Tathastu, and Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.