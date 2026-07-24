Anandhi Ajay breaks down in tears after Vijay's Jana Nayagan cuts all her scenes; internet says ‘please be strong’

It always feels good to see the culmination of all your efforts. But this dream of an Tamil actor Anandhi Ajay ended on an emotional note as she was informed that all her scenes have been edited out of the film, Jana Nayagan, which is led by Vijay. The movie finally hit the big screen after a long delay of seven months and its online leak on July 23. This movie is the last movie of Vijay, which he made before stepping into politics and becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The actor posted an emotional video on her Instagram page regarding the sadness she felt. Vijay's Jana Nayagan cuts Anandhi Ajay's scenes, actor breaks down in tears: 'Worked on it for a year'.

Anandhi Ajay gets emotional after Jana Nayagan release She uploaded a video on Instagram on Thursday, where she broke down while explaining the unexpected situation in Tamil language. The actor explained that she had shot for the film for almost one year and she was eagerly waiting to see herself on screen. She said in Tamil, “Actually, I have acted in several films and a lot of it is edited away. However, I have never been sad or regretted it. But, I feel bad that the scene I had acted in Jana Nayagan got edited. That is because Jana Nayagan was the first film I committed to during my comeback. I was waiting for one-and-a-half year for the release of this film. That too, a combination with sir (Vijay).”

She went onto add, “The movie is fantastic. Everyone please go watch it. Moreover, it focuses on women's empowerment. If he were going to act in future movies, I could have tried to act with him again. But this is his last movie.”

“I actually went to the theater so happily, thinking, 'Okay, my scene will be there. The combination scene with Thalapathy will be there.' I went in with that thought and didn't expect it to get edited out. Feeling so unlucky, but it's okay,” he concluded her video as she was in tears.