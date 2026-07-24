Exclusive| Sonu Nigam postpones Delhi concert amid student protests over NEET paper leak

Sonu Nigam was scheduled to perform at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka Delhi on July 25 as he headlines the BOSSitivity - Sonu Nigam Remembers Rafi tribute concert. However, the singer has decided to postpone the event due to the current climate.

Delhi has been the centre of the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak earlier this year. The protests have spread across the country with not just students, but even celebrities coming in support of them and asking for a dialogue between the government and the students to come to a solution. Amid that, singer Sonu Nigam has also taken a step to show solidarity with the students.

Early on Friday morning, the tickets for the concert were not visible on the ticketing platforms and even the posters for the concert only showed the August 15 date. As we reached out to Sonu Nigam to confirm whether it was a technical glitch or the concert has actually been pushed, the singer responded to us saying, “It's been postponed keeping the current sentiment in mind.”

This comes a day after a video of the singer surfaced online from an unknown event where he was asked for his take on the ongoing protests. As the paparazzi asked him to give his views, a visibly irritated Sonu said, “Main yahaan kis liye aaya hoon? Bas...bas...bas.” As more questions on the same followed, he cut the interaction short by saying, “Ab ho gaya bas”.