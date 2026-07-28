Abhijeet Dipke warns govt of 'massive protest' if 'witch-hunting' of students is not stopped

In a post on X, Dipke said the party would organise a large-scale peaceful demonstration if the alleged action against students continued. He also accused the government of unfairly targeting those taking part in the protests.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday warned of another round of "massive protests", alleging that students were being harassed by the police amid the ongoing agitation over the NEET issue.

'Massive peaceful protest' if harassment continues Issuing a warning to the government, Dipke wrote, "If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon."

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He further urged the government to stop what he described as the targeting of students."The Govt must stop targeting and witch-hunting students."

Movement to continue While the protest has ended following the Centre's acceptance of one of the group's key demands, CJP leaders insist their campaign is far from over.

Dipke said calling off the agitation did not mark the end of the movement. In a post on X, he said the CJP had "a long way to go" and described the conclusion of the protest as "just the beginning."

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He also demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide during the examination controversy. The Centre has, however, said it will provide the maximum possible compensation to the affected families.

CJP leaders have also indicated that the organisation will continue to campaign for education reforms and take its movement to the grassroots. Speaking to PTI, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation would continue raising issues affecting young people while pushing for reforms in education and governance.

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Das also told NDTV that entering electoral politics is not the group's immediate priority, saying the focus remains on ensuring governments address the concerns of young people.

While CJP leader Ranka has not ruled out the possibility of entering politics in the future, he said the immediate objective is to continue pressing for reforms in the country's education system.