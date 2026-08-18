Manipur: Chief of banned outfit, 46 cadres surrender with arms before CM

Dilip alias Taibanganba was previously arrested on May 20, 2022 in Bishnupur district and was later released on medical bail.

Later, Manipur police arrested him again from Tihar jail on June 1 under the charges of illegal extortion and criminal activities and shifted him under transit remand.

The cadres were led by their self-styled chairman Haobijam Dilip alias Taibanganba who was arrested in New Delhi on May 28 by a joint team of Delhi police special cell, Manipur police and Central Intelligence agencies.

The surrender is seen as a major step towards bringing armed cadres into the mainstream and strengthening the state government’s efforts towards peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Chief of Kangleipak Communist Party Taibangnganba (KCP-Taibangnganba), a banned underground outfit in Manipur, along with its 46 cadres surrendered 20 arms, 216 rounds of ammunition, and three explosives to Manipur government on Tuesday at the Home Coming ceremony held at 1st Manipur Rifles parade ground in Imphal.

Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand said many youths took up arms after the May 3, 2023 ethnic clash between Kuki-Zo and Meitei, causing instability.

“I also appeal that the remaining cadres’ arms will not bring peace in Manipur and they should join the mainstream,” Khemchand said while welcoming the surrendered cadres.

He appealed to people to refrain from any sort of violent protest including the ongoing 48-hour total shutdown imposed by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), a civil body demanding to postpone Census process until implementation of National Register of Citizen (NRC).

“Bandh, blockade, strike and other form of agitation that affect normal life will only affect daily wage earners and students, all the demands can be negotiated at the table,” he said.

Additionally, a government statement said that the returning cadres were encouraged to make constructive use of the opportunity, reintegrate with their families and communities, and contribute positivity to the development of the state.

The government and security agencies reaffirmed their commitment in creating an environment conducive to lasting peace, while upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

Under the surrender-cum-rehabilitation scheme for insurgents, the cadres will be benefited with financial stipend for a period of 36 months for upto ₹6,000 per month and one time financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to their respective bank accounts as fix deposit.

Earlier, 46 insurgents belonging to banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) (KCP-PWG) faction had also laid down arms before Manipur government on July 21. The cadres had also handed over 28 arms, ammunitions and other war-like stores.