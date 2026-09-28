Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to launch one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in Madurai: All you need to know

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay is set to launch the one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns, ‘Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’ (Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme), at a government hospital in Madurai on Monday. Vijay will launch the gold ring scheme at a government hospital in Madurai on Monday. (ANI File)

The scheme was announced as part of the Vettri Tamilagam long-term vision to celebrate the birth of children in government hospitals, according to news agency ANI.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to launch one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in Madurai

What is one-gram gold ring scheme? The Tamil Nadu government will provide a one-gram gold ring to eligible children born in state-run hospitals under the Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam.

Ring specifications: The eligible newborn will receive a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring.

Every ring will reportedly feature a unique serial number and will be distributed in tamper-proof packaging.

Vendors and procurement: For the initial rollout of the scheme, the state government has procured 1.28 lakh gold rings.

Budget and implementation: The state government has allocated an annual outlay of ₹755.83 crore for the scheme, news agency PTI reported.

Launch event: Vijay will launch the welfare scheme on Monday. Furthermore, he will arrive in Madurai to launch the scheme at the Government Rajaji Hospital, PTI reported, citing sources.

The CM will inaugurate the scheme at the GRH auditorium and present gold rings to 25 newborns.

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Who is eligible for one-gram gold ring scheme? To be eligible for the scheme, mothers of newborns must be permanent residents of Tamil Nadu.

Mothers who are permanent residents of the state and have registered under Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) and have also obtained a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) ID will be eligible to receive the benefit.

The welfare scheme will cover eligible newborns born on or after June 22, 2026.

According to ANI, the Tamil Nadu CMO said, "Starting from 22.06.2026, the scheme to provide a 1-gram gold ring to all children born in government hospitals will be inaugurated tomorrow by the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay."

Clearing the backlog: The report added that in order to clear the backlog of babies born between June 22 and the date of the launch, the government will distribute the rings through 107 hubs.

The distribution will begin on September 28 at the rate of 100 babies per day per hub.

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What's next? Moving forward, from the date of the launch of the welfare scheme, the gold rings will be provided when the beneficiaries are discharged from the hospital.

Notably, the scheme will launch across the state, except in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram, where by-elections are scheduled for October 6.

(with inputs from agencies)