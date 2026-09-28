People clash with police, stones pelted, tear gas fired: What’s happening in Ujjain

High security continued to be deployed around the Shahi Masjid Complex following protests and stone-pelting amid opposition to the proposed removal of the mosque portion, news agency ANI reported.

A large group of people clashed with police in Ujjain on Monday at the spot where a portion of the Shahi Masjid is proposed to be demolished as part of a road-widening project.

The row is over the proposed demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid as part of a road-widening project in Ujjain ahead of the Simhastha 2028 fair.

While a portion of the mosque was demolished as part of the road-widening work, protests and differences emerged over the development, with people opposing the removal of the mosque portion. The Madhya Pradesh High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday.

On the ground, protesters were seen attempting to move ahead through the alleys, with women being pushed forward as they tried to proceed and protest. Stones were also thrown at police personnel deployed at the spot.

The situation remained tense as police continued to maintain a presence in the area.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi objected to the demolition of the Masjid Complex and called on the state government to respect public sentiments.

"The administrative efforts to demolish the Ujjain Shahi Masjid under the pretext of road widening should be a bit more sensitive. Demolishing a 600-year-old heritage site just for road widening and development in the name of progress is the height of hatred. It has come to my notice that when the matter is pending in court, what message does the administration intend to send by repeatedly laying siege to the masjid? Thousands of youth in Ujjain are continuously raising their voices on this issue. My request to the Ujjain administration is to respect public sentiments and acquire the necessary land for road widening from the other side. Demolishing such a historically significant heritage site cannot be considered a normal event under any circumstances," the Congress MP said.