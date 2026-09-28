About 1,500 pilgrims stranded along Kedarnath trek route evacuated after landslide

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra suspended for second day amid heavy rain in Uttarakhand

Joint teams comprising State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) successfully rescued and escorted approximately 1,500 pilgrims to Gaurikund after they were stranded late at Sunday night, the SDRF said in a press statement.

About 1,500 pilgrims stranded in the Chirbasa area along the Kedarnath trek route after a landslide were successfully evacuated, officials said on Monday.

How are authorities ensuring the safety of trekkers and mountaineers in Uttarkashi during adverse weather conditions?

How are authorities ensuring the safety of trekkers and mountaineers in Uttarkashi during adverse weather conditions?

Why is the Char Dham Yatra currently suspended in Uttarakhand?

Why is the Char Dham Yatra currently suspended in Uttarakhand?

What measures were taken to evacuate the stranded pilgrims along the Kedarnath trek route?

What measures were taken to evacuate the stranded pilgrims along the Kedarnath trek route?

It said that the Sonprayag police received information that several pilgrims were stranded in the Chirbasa area -- located about 3 kilometres from Gaurikund -- due to a landslide.

Upon receiving the information, an SDRF team from Sonprayag, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, arrived at the site and found debris accumulated on the road near the Chirbasa helipad due to the landslide, officials said.

Also Read | Recurring landslides threaten to render West Sikkim village uninhabitable

Additionally, continuous rockfalls from the hillside made the movement of pilgrims extremely hazardous. Assessing the situation, the SDRF, NDRF, and DDRF teams launched a joint rescue operation, officials said.

The rescue teams carefully guided the pilgrims across the landslide zone; they were safely escorted to the other side and sent onward to Gaurikund, according to the statement.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Sunday due to incessant heavy rain, officials have said.