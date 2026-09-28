Light to moderate rainfall likely in Delhi; AQI remains in ‘satisfactory’ category

Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday accompanied with strong winds, gusting up to 50kmph during the afternoon. The air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shared on Monday, the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 23°C, while the maximum is likely to reach 30°C.

Meanwhile, showers in Delhi on Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday helped improve the city’s 24-hour average air quality. The AQI fell to 53 on Sunday, placing it in the “satisfactory” category and making it the second-lowest reading recorded in the Capital this year, after an AQI of 48 on July 9.

The air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category on Monday, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the weather department, no rainfall is expected for the rest of the week. The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 22°C and 23°C, while the maximum is expected to range from 34°C to 35°C.

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By the end of the week, between October 3 and 8, Delhi is likely to see a rise in temperatures to 37–40°C as westerly winds take over parts of northwest India, according to weather expert Navdeep Dahiya.

While humidity levels are expected to decline, daytime temperatures are likely to remain marginally high, with relatively bearable nights, he added.

“Dry north west winds will take over, ‘October Heat’ is a thing and it will grip north west India specifically…Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, West Uttar Pradesh to experience maximum temperatures in the range of 37°C–40°C during October 3-8,” said Dahiya in a post on X.

“The humidity will go down, high day temperatures with sunlight will keep the afternoon hours slightly hot. Nights will be bearable,” he added.