2 students injured during anti-census protest in Manipur: Police

Two students sustained injuries on Monday at the anti-census protests in Manipur demanding the postponement of the census processes until the implementation of the National Register of Citizen (NRC), said police. According to police tensions escalated when the group of protestors attempted to intervene in the census training session at Dhanamanjuri Teachers’ Training College and Hindi Teachers’ Training College in Imphal’s Dhanamanjuri University. (PTI)

According to police tensions escalated when the group of protestors attempted to intervene in the census training session at Dhanamanjuri Teachers’ Training College and Hindi Teachers’ Training College in Imphal’s Dhanamanjuri University, and security forces resorted to a lathi-charge to control the mob.

Police said the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

The Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), a local organisation, announced a 48-hour total shutdown across the state to fulfil their demand.

JFD convenor Jeetendra Ningomba said that JFD with support from several civil organisations including community leaders from Naga and Meitei Muslim have been pressing the government to postpone the census process until implementation of NRC with base year 1951.

“If the census process starts before sorting out illegal immigrants and migrants then the indigenous population of Manipur which is already vulnerable, will be largely affected,” said Jeetendra.

With the same demand, a large number of students protested along Tiddim Road, slogans of “No NRC, No Census” were also raised. The rally was brought under control after they marched for around 2km along Tiddim Road, from Imphal International Airport towards Keishampat junction in Imphal.

The protestors also demanded the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) before the census process starts.

A similar protest was also carried out by the students of CC Higher Secondary, Imphal East in front of the institution.

Women vendors of Khwairamband Ima Market also protested at the bazaar area.

According to a government notification issued on March 22, 2026, the first phase of Census 2027 (House listing operation) in Manipur is scheduled to begin from September 1 to September 30, 2026 for 30 days.

Additionally, a self-enumeration facility will also be available for 15 days from August 17 to August 31, 2026.

The latest protest comes amid increasing opposition to Census-related activities in the state, including the disruption of a training programme for Census personnel at Moirang College, Bishnupur district on August 14.

On Sunday two students also sustained injuries in security forces mob control action in Imphal East, in front of Directorate of Census Operation office, when they attempted to lockdown the office, police said.