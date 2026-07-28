Marriage proposals surge for CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after protests, says mother

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke's parents say they are receiving a steady stream of marriage proposals for the 30-year-old activist after he emerged as the face of the organisation's nationwide protests. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). (HT_PRINT)

Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke, said the family had been receiving marriage proposals even before the CJP's agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak began, but the number has continued to grow since her son emerged as the face of the youth-led movement, the Indian Express reported.

"We were receiving marriage proposals for Abhijeet even before the CJP protest started, and they continue to come in," Anita Dipke told the publication.

She said the family had spoken to Dipke about marriage while he was in Boston, but he did not reveal much about his plans. "He didn't say much about it; he just smiled. As parents, we have been pursuing him to get married, but when he returns home in a few days, we will bring up the subject again and let him take the final call," she said, as quoted by the publication.

Also Read: 'Long way to go': What next for CJP leaders after Jantar Mantar protest

Movement to continue While the protest has ended following the Centre's acceptance of one of the group's key demands, CJP leaders insist their campaign is far from over.

Dipke said calling off the agitation did not mark the end of the movement. In a post on X, he said the CJP had "a long way to go" and described the conclusion of the protest as "just the beginning."

He also demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide during the examination controversy. The Centre has, however, said it will provide the maximum possible compensation to the affected families.

CJP leaders have also indicated that the organisation will continue to campaign for education reforms and take its movement to the grassroots. Speaking to PTI, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation would continue raising issues affecting young people while pushing for reforms in education and governance.

Das also told NDTV that entering electoral politics is not the group's immediate priority, saying the focus remains on ensuring governments address the concerns of young people.

While CJP leader Ranka has not ruled out the possibility of entering politics in the future, he said the immediate objective is to continue pressing for reforms in the country's education system.