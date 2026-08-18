Delhi Police 'picks up', then releases AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar; Kejriwal cries foul

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday cancelled the urgent hearing of a habeas corpus plea concerning AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar being allegedly picked up from his residence. The petition was mentioned by senior advocate Shaadan Farasat before a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the whereabouts of MLA Kuldeep Kumar. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

This comes hours after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Delhi Police picked up the party’s East Delhi Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar from his home, broke the CCTV cameras, and took the DVR along with them.

However, Delhi Police said that Kumar was released around 3:48 pm, after being detained around 5:15 am. Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition filed by Kumar’s wife.

What AAP alleged Farasat urged the court to list the matter today submitted that the MLA was picked up around 4:30 am in the morning by 20 men in plain clothes, since he was protesting against the death of a sanitation worker who was killed, and there has been no information concerning his whereabouts.

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Kejriwal questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the whereabouts of Kumar and said that if police can pick an MLA from his home then where will the common man go for help.

“Prime Minister Modi Ji, Where is our MLA Kuldeep Kumar? At 4 AM this morning, your Delhi Police picked up Kuldeep Kumar from his home, broke the CCTV cameras, and took the DVR along with them. Your police is not telling us anything,” he wrote on X.

“If the police can pick up an MLA from his home like this without any information or any reason, then where can the common man in this country go for help? This country will not tolerate such thuggery from you.”

Former chief minister Atishi also criticised PM Modi and said that the police is unwilling to share any details.

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She added that at 2 pm, AAP will file a habeas corpus plea in Delhi High Court.

“Modi ji's police picked him up at 4:30 this morning and dragged him away, and they're not willing to tell us where he is. The Commissioner and Special Commissioner aren't picking up their phones.”

"At 2 PM, we're filing a Habeas Corpus in the Delhi High Court. Modi ji: This country is run not by your thuggery, but by the Constitution."

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj also alleged that around 20 policemen in plain clothes arrived at Kumar’s residence and took him away.

He further claimed that police were putting pressure on the family of the deceased sanitation worker to proceed with the cremation.

AAP leaders have linked Kumar’s detention to his support for sanitation workers protesting the death of Anil, who was killed while on duty in Kalyanpuri.

The protesters are demanding ₹1 crore in compensation for Anil’s family and a permanent government job for one of his family members.

(With PTI inputs)