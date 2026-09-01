‘Cauvery our legal right’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay opens Mettur dam for Samba rice cultivation, drinking water needs

Amid the ongoing row with Karnataka over water from Cauvery river, Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay ordered release of water from Mettur Dam to fulfil drinking water needs and for Samba cultivation in the Cauvery Delta on Tuesday. He released the water on Tuesday morning in Salem. CM Vijay’s office said that every cubic foot of water released from the Mettur Dam would be put to use for the benefit of farmers. (@CMOTamilnadu)

However, Vijay maintained that water from the Cauvery river, which has been a longstanding point of contention between the two states, is Tamil Nadu’s “legal right” guaranteed under the Cauvery Tribunal’s final award and the Supreme Court’s judgment dated February 16, 2018.

"We will not give up that right under any circumstances. The Government continues to take firm steps to get Tamil Nadu's due share," Vijay said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

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On August 17, the Supreme Court directed Karnataka to ensure compliance with the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) directions on releasing water to Tamil Nadu, while deciding to wait another week to assess whether the state continues to honour the water-sharing order.

Mettur Dam water release to be regulated strictly CM Vijay’s office said that every cubic foot of water released from the Mettur Dam would be put to use for the benefit of farmers and that authorities will crack down on unauthorised water extraction, including the use of electric motors to pump water from the Cauvery and its canals. Action will also be taken against those drawing more water than the quantity permitted under authorised pumping schemes.

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Currently, the Mettur Dam has 54.452 TMC of water in storage, with its water level at 91.56 feet and inflow recorded at 10,857 cusecs. The government will keep a close watch on the dam’s storage and inflow and regulate the release of water in phases based on the requirements of irrigation.

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Water Resources, and Revenue and Disaster Management departments have been directed to coordinate closely with the respective district administrations to ensure effective management of the water supply, the ANI report said.

To enforce these measures, joint teams comprising officials from the Water Resources, Revenue and Disaster Management departments, police and TANGEDCO will be deployed. The teams will conduct round-the-clock surveillance to prevent illegal withdrawal of water.

Meanwhile, the state government is moving the Supreme Court and pursuing legal and administrative measures to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water and protect the interests of delta farmers.

The government said the current release was a carefully planned measure aimed at making the best possible use of the limited water available amid a deficient South-West monsoon and the severe impact of El Nino, while ensuring the protection of Samba cultivation. Farmers have been advised to opt for medium-duration paddy varieties that require less water and adopt water-conserving practices such as direct sowing.

“Let us use water economically; share it till the last field; make Samba cultivation a success,” CM Vijay said.

(With inputs from ANI)