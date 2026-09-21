Starbucks to open first India global capability centre in Chennai, create 800 high-paying jobs

Global coffeehouse chain Starbucks would set up its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Chennai, in line with the state government's vision to expand large-scale global capability operations, the government said on Monday. GCC would create 800 high-paying jobs for strengthening Chennai's position. (Representational Photo/REUTERS)

As part of the setting up of the Global Capability Centre, top officials of US-based Starbucks Coffee exchanged documents with state government-backed investment promotion agency Guidance Tamil Nadu in the presence of chief minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat in Chennai.

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Create over 800 high-paying jobs In the initial phase, the GCC would create 800 high-paying jobs, strengthening Chennai's position as a destination for global companies seeking to build technology, talent and business capabilities for the world, the government said.

Industries Minister S Keerthana said, “We are delighted to welcome Starbucks to Tamil Nadu. A global brand of Starbucks' stature choosing Chennai to establish its Global Capability Centre is a strong endorsement of our talent, our capabilities and the business environment we are building in Tamil Nadu.”

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CM Vijay on announcement The Tamil Nadu government had announced that three dedicated GCC corridors would be set up in Chennai with higher FSI, aimed at enabling the development and expansion of large-scale global capability operations.

CM Vijay said the trust placed by Starbucks is proof of Tamil Nadu youth's capabilities and that this investment would prove the state is the best destination for such premier companies.

He extended congratulations on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government for creating many new employment opportunities for the youth of the state and wished that this journey with Starbucks Coffee continues successfully for a long time.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the focus of the government is clear. We want global companies to not only invest in Tamil Nadu, but to build their next generation of capabilities here," said Keerthana.

"We will continue to engage closely with investors and do everything possible to facilitate their growth in the State," she noted.

According to Industries Department officials, Starbucks Coffee has come forward to establish its Global Capability Centre in Tamil Nadu for the first time in India.

The Chennai unit of Starbucks would operate as a standalone entity instead of operating through its retail joint venture partner Tata Consumer Products.

The memorandum of understanding provides further encouragement to the Tamil Nadu government's policy of creating high-paying jobs in the GCC sector, and Starbucks Coffee joining Tamil Nadu's GCC growth journey highlights the State's emergence as a global technical and business services hub, Keerthana said.

Starbucks Coffee Chief Technology Officer Anand Varadarajan said India is a very important country and that the large talent pool of skilled technical experts in Chennai, who maintain longer tenures with their employers, combined with Tamil Nadu's superior infrastructure and the government's support, would help in discovering new solutions and growing the business.

Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Industries Department Additional Chief Secretary C Vijayakumar, and Guidance Bureau Managing Director and CEO Deepak Jacob were also present on the occasion.