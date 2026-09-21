57-year-old dairy operator killed after Thar hits scooter in Jaipur

A 57-year-old dairy operator was killed after his scooter was allegedly hit from behind by a speeding SUV in Jaipur's Sanganer area, police said on Monday. Passersby alerted the police, following which Sharma was taken to a hospital for treatment. He later died while undergoing treatment. (HT)

The accident took place on Saturday morning and CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Monday, news agency PTI reported citing police.

The deceased was identified as Naval Sharma, a resident of Buddhsinghpura in Sanganer.

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What happened? Sharma had left home on his scooter around 6 am on Saturday to go to his dairy when a Mahindra Thar allegedly hit him from behind, police said. The driver fled the spot after the accident, they said.

Passersby alerted the police, following which Sharma was taken to a hospital for treatment. He later died while undergoing treatment.

His body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination at SMS Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

DCP East Ranjeeta Sharma said, “An accident has been reported in the Sanganer police station area. The CCTV footage we have obtained appears to show a scooter being knocked over after a collision with a black Thar vehicle,” according to news agency ANI.

She said the footage showed the Thar approaching at high speed and colliding with a moving scooter, causing the rider to fall. An inquest report has been registered.

"57-year-old Naval Sharma has died in this incident," Sharma said.