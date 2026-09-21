Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Goa elderly sisters found dead at home, leave cash for last rites: Police

It is unclear when and how the two elderly women died. Police said only an autopsy would indicate the cause of death.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026, 20:45:48 IST
By Gerard de Souza, PANAJI
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
Copy link
  • copy link

Two elderly sisters were found dead at their residence in South Goa’s Canacona area in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police Canacona Division Nilesh Rane, said a handwritten note with some money was found in the house. The note said the money was to take care of their last rites. (Unsplash)
Deputy superintendent of police Canacona Division Nilesh Rane, said a handwritten note with some money was found in the house. The note said the money was to take care of their last rites. (Unsplash)

The women, aged 70 and 73, lived together in the coastal district of Canacona. Neighbours told investigators that the sisters, who were unmarried and lived alone in the house, had recently said they had no desire to keep living.

Their elder brother had visited the two earlier this month. Neighbours initially called him about the foul smell from the house; he called the police.

Deputy superintendent of police Canacona Division Nilesh Rane, said a handwritten note with some money was found in the house. The note said the money was to take care of their last rites.

It is unclear when and how the two women died. Police said only an autopsy would indicate the cause of death.

Rane said both bodies were found in an advanced stage of decomposition.

“During the initial scene investigation, police confirmed that nothing inside the house appeared disturbed, suggesting no immediate signs of forced entry or ransacking,” he added.

“The bodies of both deceased women have been shifted to and preserved at the South Goa District Hospital Morgue in Margao for required medico-legal procedures and post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death,” he added.

recommendedIcon
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Goa Elderly Sisters Found Dead At Home, Leave Cash For Last Rites: Police
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes