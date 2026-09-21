9 dead in Keralam flash floods, landslides in span of 24 hours: Officials

At least nine persons have died in separate rain-related incidents across three districts of Keralam since Sunday, officials said, with chief minister VD Satheesan instructing disaster management officials and district collectors to assess the situation on an hourly basis. According to locals and officials, the water level suddenly rose due to heavy rainfall in the upper reaches, triggering a flash flood and sweeping them away. (PTI/Screengrab)

CM Satheesan flew to Nilambur in Malappuram district on Monday evening to take stock of the relief and rescue efforts in Pookkottumpadam where six persons, part of a group of tourists, drowned in a flash flood in the Kottapuzha river the previous day. While the bodies of five persons have been retrieved, the remains of a woman are yet to be recovered.

Although the area is not officially a tourist spot, the group, who travelled from Wandoor, entered the river to bathe on Sunday evening. According to locals and officials, the water level suddenly rose due to heavy rainfall in the upper reaches, triggering a flash flood and sweeping them away.

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“It’s an unfortunate tragedy. Even though it’s not a tourist spot, people come here in droves because the area is so beautiful. Popularity is also driven by social media. This incident has propelled us to introduce restrictions in such areas, especially during the monsoon,” the CM said.

National Disaster Response Force is engaged in retrieving the remains of the sixth person in Pookkottumpadam.

Meanwhile, a woman from Tamil Nadu died and her friend was grievously injured after the two-wheeler they were riding was toppled by a landslide at Velathussery near Teekoy in Kottayam district. The deceased was identified as Sangeetha Arun Lal (35), a native of Chennai. While the duo was returning from Vagamon, the scooter was swept away by the debris.

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In Idukki district, two persons died and a woman was injured after a mudslide flattened a shed where they were taking shelter from the rain at Kottakkamboor. The incident was reported around 3:30 pm on Sunday when the mudslide cascaded down, damaged the shed, and trapped them inside.

The CM said that ex-gratia compensation for the families of the deceased and financial assistance for the injured would be announced at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department also issued yellow alerts in eight districts of Keralam and Lakshadweep on Monday.