IIT Bombay faculty forum backs professor accused of abetting student suicide

The second-year BTech student was allegedly caught cheating in an exam on Friday. His parents named Doolla in a case filed with the police, alleging caste discrimination.

IITB students continued their protest for a fourth day even as the institute convened a special meeting of its Board of Governors to discuss the issues raised by students. The institute’s director, Shireesh Kedare, on Sunday accepted a charter of demands. All lectures were cancelled on Monday and police detained students during a protest outside the campus.

A forum representing around 750 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay faculty members on Monday issued a statement backing Suryanarayan Doolla, a former dean of student affairs, accused of abetting suicide of a second-year BTech student. The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum said it “stands strongly” with Doolla.

Why is Suryanarayan Doolla being supported by the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum despite the serious accusations?

Why is Suryanarayan Doolla being supported by the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum despite the serious accusations?

What led to the protests by students at IIT Bombay following the suicide of a student?

What led to the protests by students at IIT Bombay following the suicide of a student?

The students demanded Kedare’s resignation and an independent inquiry into the deaths of four students during his tenure. They asked for an independent committee comprising professors, student representatives and external members to examine the circumstances surrounding Friday’s suicide and that the findings be made public before September 30.

The forum said Doolla has not been suspended and continues to be a faculty member of the institute. It said he has been temporarily relieved of his duties as dean (administrative affairs) to allow an independent and unbiased investigation.

The forum called Doolla a distinguished faculty member who has received awards, including two for excellence in teaching based on student feedback. It added that during his tenure as dean (student affairs), he was involved in initiatives for the welfare of students.

The forum said it was “pained by the sad demise” of the student. It said it was distressed by what it described as false and misleading reports that had affected the reputation of a colleague. It added it is a formal body through which faculty members can voice their opinions.