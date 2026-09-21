Man shoots teacher in Lakhimpur Kheri school, dies by suicide: UP Police

A 26-year-old woman teacher was shot dead inside a school opposite the Lakhimpur collectorate on Monday morning; the alleged attacker killed himself, fearing arrest, police said. The police will also examine the school’s security arrangements. (Screengrab/HT Sourced)

According to Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police Khyati Garg, police received information around 11.30am about a shooting at Children’s Academy School in the Shahpura Kothi area under Sadar Kotwali police station.

The deceased identified as Nishat Fatima was in a class on the second floor when the accused, Saud Ansari, 28, allegedly took her to the first-floor corridor via the staircase, police said. During their conversation, he allegedly took a country-made pistol from his bag and fired at her.

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According to police, he allegedly fired three rounds at Fatima at close range, after which she collapsed on the floor and suffered fatal injuries. The sound of gunfire triggered panic among students and staff. The accused subsequently killed himself, police said. Both died on the spot, Garg said.

After being alerted by the school management, police reached the spot, the area was cordoned off, and a forensic team was called to collect evidence from the scene.

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Senior police officers, including the city CO and additional SP Pawan Gautam, reached the school and began questioning staff members to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Heavy police deployment was made at the school and entry and exit have been restricted as investigators examine the crime scene. The families of both deceased have been informed, police said.

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The police will also examine the school’s security arrangements, CCTV coverage and the standard operating procedures governing visitor entry, the SP said.

The school operates from a two-storey building in Shahpura Kothi. While police described the institution in the initial briefing as catering to students up to Class 5, local information indicates that children from nursery to Class 8 study there. Police are examining the exact circumstances of the incident, including the accused’s movement inside the school before the shooting.

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