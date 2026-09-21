₹4cr property dispute, ₹1cr debt, cheating case: Police probe Delhi realtor Yuvraj Manchanda's murder

The investigation into the killing of Delhi realtor Yuvraj Singh Manchanda has brought alleged financial dealings and disputes involving his former colleagues Anya Vats and Sanyam Sachdeva under the police scanner. Manchanda's body was recovered on September 10. (HT_PRINT)

The authorities investigating Manchanda's case are examining whether he had learnt about the alleged, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

Manchanda, Vats and Sachdeva had earlier worked together at a real estate firm. However, Vats was removed from the company over alleged financial irregularities, the police said.

Meanwhile, Vats and Sachdeva have been arrested in connection with Manchanda's alleged killing.

Also Read | Delhi realtor Yuvraj Manchanda death: Court seeks status report, issues notice to police

While no direct link has been confirmed yet, authorities are investigating a multi-crore extortion case, a Greater Noida property conflict, and an alleged unpaid debt of ₹1 crore to piece together the events leading up to the killing.

What is under police scanner? Earlier, police said that Vats was found to be involved in three criminal cases between 2024 and 2026, excluding the alleged murder. However, she was not arrested in any of the cases.

Cheating case of over ₹ 1.2 crore The investigation into the alleged killing has brought under scrutiny a cheating case in which a senior executive of a non-banking financial company allegedly lost over ₹1.2 crore after being threatened with purported Union home ministry and Enforcement Directorate (ED) notices.

The cheating case was registered at the Parliament Street police station in August.

According to the complainant, a former schoolmate of Sachdeva, Vats and Sachdeva allegedly told him that they had high-level government connections and could help him.

The complainant further claimed to have transferred over ₹1.25 crore, primarily to Vats' bank account, as HT reported earlier.

Furthermore, allegedly Vats later demanded another ₹26 crore and said ₹13.8 crore had been paid to government agencies on his behalf.

Property worth around ₹ 4 crore Furthermore, the investigators are also looking into a separate dispute involving a property valued at around ₹4 crore.

The case relates to a dispute over the property in Greater Noida involving Vats, Sachdeva, and Sachdeva's estranged wife.

The estranged wife had also filed a domestic violence complaint, PTI reported, citing sources.

₹ 1 crore debt Vats told investigators that she had given around ₹1 crore to the realtor and that the money had not been returned. Police are verifying the claim and the nature of the transaction, the report added.

Police investigation into Manchanda's death Sources cited in the PTI report noted that police are examining if Manchanda was aware of the alleged activities and whether this could have any connection to his death.

Also Read | Delhi realtor Yuvraj Manchanda death: Court seeks status report, issues notice to police

SUV, CCTV, and body dumped in drain - What happened? Investigators revealed that on September 6 (Sunday), the day Manchanda went missing, the SUV allegedly used to transport his body was brought to Vats' residential society. CCTV footage showed the vehicle was relocated to a nearby facility the next day, staying there until September 8 (Tuesday).

The accused allegedly dumped Manchanda's body in a drain in Gurugram on the same day. Subsequently, the body was recovered on September 10 (Thursday).

The Delhi Police said the victim's family had not approached them until September 11 since the accused took Manchanda's phone and continued to message the family for two days, as previously reported by HT. On September 16, both Vats and Sachdeva were traced to Uttarakhand, from where they were arrested.

A post-mortem examination was conducted by the Gurugram police.

Also Read | Realtor murder: Wedding plans, unanswered calls and cremation that left family seeking answers

Delhi court issues notice to police A Delhi court on Sunday issued notice to the city police on a plea seeking monitoring of the investigation into Manchanda's death, HT reported earlier.

The court also directed the Gurugram Police Commissioner to preserve and produce records and belongings linked to the recovery and cremation of the body.

(with inputs from PTI)