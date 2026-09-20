Delhi realtor Yuvraj Manchanda death: Court seeks status report, issues notice to police

A Delhi court on Sunday issued notice to the city police on a plea seeking monitoring of the investigation into the death of real estate sales professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who went missing on September 6. Judicial magistrate first class Deepika Thakran of Saket courts directed the investigating officer to appear on Tuesday with a status report on the probe. Delhi Police arrests former office colleague Anya Vats and her associate Sanyam Sachdeva from Uttarakhand in the alleged murder of 31-year-old Yuvraj Singh Manchanda. (ANI)

The court also directed the Gurugram Police Commissioner to preserve and produce records, electronic material and belongings linked to the recovery and cremation of Manchanda’s body.

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Court backs investigation The orders were passed on two applications filed by Manchanda’s sister, Dr Harsimran Manchanda, through senior advocate Amit Prasad. One application sought periodic monitoring of the investigation registered at Lajpat Nagar police station. The other sought preservation and production of records and digital material related to Manchanda’s death.

“The complainant being a family member has a right to move this application seeking production of the documents, inquest papers and digital records,” the court observed.

The court noted that the FIR was initially registered on Harsimran’s complaint after Yuvraj was reported missing. Gurugram Police subsequently recovered an unidentified body from the jurisdiction of Badshahpur police station, which was later identified as Yuvraj, it recorded.