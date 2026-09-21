Over ₹10 change, auto driver allegedly beaten to death in Hyderabad
An auto driver in Telangana was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday evening after a dispute over ₹10 change. An investigation into the matter is underway.
An auto driver was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Hyderabad following an argument over ₹10 change. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening in Vattapally, under the jurisdiction of the Rajendranagar Police Station in Hyderabad.
Police, along with local AIMIM leaders, reached the spot following the incident, and a case was registered, according to news agency ANI.
"We have registered a case, and investigation is underway," a police official said.
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What happened?
Speaking about the incident, AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen alleged that the dispute began over a change issue, ANI further reported.
He identified the deceased as Mohammed Mukarram, a resident of the area.
"This incident took place in Vattapally under Rajendranagar Police Station limits. An auto driver named Mohammed Mukarram, a resident of the same area, was brutally murdered last night," he said.
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The MLA further alleged, "The dispute was only over ₹10 change. He had given a ₹200 note for a ₹10 fare. A person named Azeem, who claims to be a news reporter, abused him and then called six to eight associates and beat him to death in the middle of the road, in front of his wife and children."
"Azeem, Shoeb and their associates are rowdy-sheeters and are creating hooliganism in the entire Vattapally area. This is the second murder on the same road in a month," Mubeen said.
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Demanding justice for the victim’s family, the MLA urged senior police officials to take strict action against those responsible.
"We urge the DCP Rajendranagar and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to arrest all accused immediately, take strict action, and increase patrolling in the area. We are with the family of the deceased and demand justice for them," he said.
(with inputs from ANI)
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