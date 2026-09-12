28-year-old beaten to death over old enmity in Jaunpur

: A 28-year-old man was beaten to death with iron rods over old enmity at Ramdayalganj market under Line Bazar police station in Jaunpur district on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as Vishal Yadav, a resident of Tiwaripur village. He was returning home from a barber shop when three men allegedly came out of a bush and attacked him with rods, his family alleged. Police said Vishal’s kin named Manish Yadav and Neeraj Yadav in connection with the incident. Enraged family members placed the body on the road and blocked the Jaunpur-Mariahu route, leading to long queues of vehicles. Raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts to arrest the remaining accused. (For representation only)

Additional superintendent of police (City) Ayush Srivastava and ASP (Rural) Atish Kumar reached the spot with police personnel. They told the family that two accused had been taken into custody and that a search was on for another suspect.

A heavy police force was deployed and officials persuaded the villagers to end the blockade. Traffic resumed after the road was cleared. Police said Vishal was killed over an old rivalry and that the attackers fled after the incident.

The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Jaunpur SSP Kunwar Anupam Singh said police received information about the death of a man following a fight between two groups over a previous rivalry in Ramdayalganj. Based on a complaint from the family, a case was registered under relevant sections and two named accused were arrested. Raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts to arrest the remaining accused, he added.