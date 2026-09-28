Delhi govt signs MoU with ICCR to expand global cultural outreach

The Delhi government and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at giving Delhi’s art, culture and talent greater exposure on international platforms, according to the Chief Minister’s Office. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (Neeraj/ANI)

The partnership is intended to support cultural diplomacy, tourism promotion, international student dialogue and academic exchange, the government said in its announcement on Monday. It will also provide opportunities for local and young artists to participate on international platforms.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government’s priority was to give Delhi’s heritage, art and culture a global platform alongside development. The statement did not provide details on the specific programmes, timelines or financial commitments under the MoU.

Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra said the agreement would create opportunities for local and young artists at international platforms. He also said a comprehensive database of artists would be created.

The proposed database is expected to cover artists as part of the government’s effort to identify and connect local talent with opportunities beyond Delhi, although the release did not specify its format, eligibility criteria or the process for registration.

The government said the MoU would provide a framework for cooperation in areas linked to culture and international engagement. Cultural diplomacy is one of the stated areas of focus, alongside tourism promotion and exchanges involving international students and academics.

The agreement also places Delhi’s cultural assets and talent within a broader international outreach effort. The government has described the initiative as a way to make the capital’s heritage, art and culture more visible globally while continuing its development agenda.

No further operational details about the collaboration were included in the announcement. The release focused on the broad objectives of the partnership and the proposed opportunities for artists, as well as the creation of an artist database.

The MoU was signed on September 28, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.