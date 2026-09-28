Uttarakhand CM seeks safe evacuation of trekkers stranded in Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to ensure the safe return of trekkers and porters stranded in the high Himalayan region of Uttarkashi following snowfall, according to a state government release. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

Dhami spoke by telephone with the secretary, Disaster Management, to take detailed information about the ongoing relief and rescue operation, the release said.

The chief minister directed that the safety of all trekkers and porters who had travelled to high Himalayan areas for trekking and mountaineering be treated as the top priority. He instructed officials to use all necessary resources effectively to ensure that every person is brought to safety.

The directions come after snowfall in the high Himalayan area left trekkers stranded, according to the government statement. The release did not provide details on the number of trekkers or porters affected, their exact location, or the resources currently deployed for the rescue operation.

Dhami also directed officials to ensure that tourists who had travelled to the affected areas are safely taken to their destinations. He asked authorities to make adequate arrangements for medical assistance, food and other essential facilities for those affected.

The chief minister said the safety of every pilgrim and tourist visiting Uttarakhand is the state government’s top priority. He directed the concerned departments to remain fully alert and work in coordination in view of the adverse weather conditions.

The government release did not provide a timeline for the completion of the rescue operation or details of any casualties. It also did not specify whether all stranded trekkers and porters had been located.

The instructions focus on evacuation, essential support and coordination among departments while weather conditions remain adverse. The chief minister sought updates directly from the Disaster Management secretary as authorities continued relief and rescue efforts in the affected high-altitude area.