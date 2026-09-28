UP built investor trust through handholding till factory starts: Nandi

UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Monday said Uttar Pradesh has built its credibility among investors through trust, dialogue and continuous handholding. UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ (HT File Photo)

Addressing the knowledge session ‘From Your Factory to Front Line’ on UP Defence Industrial Corridor on the fourth day of UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at India Expo Mart, Gupta said growing international confidence is the result of roadshows across countries and major cities and continuous dialogue. Participation of various countries in UPITS also reflects this trust.

The minister said that six nodes of UP Defence Industrial Corridor - Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Aligarh and Agra - have so far received investment proposals worth nearly ₹40,000 crore, while around 1,142 hectares of land has already been allotted to various industries.

“The government’s priority is to create a system where investors do not have to run from one office to another carrying files. Once an investor arrives in the state, his requirements should be understood and solutions provided through coordination with relevant departments,” Nandi said.

Merely providing land is not enough. Investors should also get support in policy, connectivity, infrastructure, testing, technical facilities and other permissions, he said.

He urged officials to link investor facilitation with office functioning and conduct.

Three things were important for investment - connectivity, law and order and trust, he said. “Better expressways, air connectivity and industrial infrastructure have increased business opportunities. Effort is to make business processes more convenient and reduce unnecessary legal complexities. Relationships between industry and government should be based on cooperation and partnership,” Nandi said.

Col Sanjay Singh (retd) chief general manager of UP Defence Industrial Corridor, said opportunities in defence are not limited to large companies making tanks, missiles, aircraft. Industries in precision engineering, electronics, sensors, batteries, special cables, software, advanced materials, packaging and logistics can become part of the supply chain.