Assam: Sarma lays foundation stone of northeast’s 1st space surveillance facility
Isro chairman V Narayanan said the facility will be world-class and a cloud radar will be commissioned before the end of February
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday laid the foundation stone of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)’s advanced radar research facility in Chandrapur near Guwahati, the first of its kind in the northeast for space surveillance. Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) will build the facility.
“It is a landmark day for Assam. Until two decades ago, our state was known for strikes, violence and insurgency. That has changed in the last decade, and now we have IIT [Indian Institute of Technology], IIM [Indian Institute of Management], AIIMS [All India Institute of Medical Sciences] and central universities in Assam,” said Sarma.
He added there was a vacuum in space science. “With the Chandrapur facility, that gap has been filled.” Sarma said that the state government has provided around 70 acres of land, which earlier housed a thermal power plant, to ISTRAC to set up the facility. Sarma assured ISRO support to make the facility a standout one.
Isro chairman V Narayanan said the Chandrapur facility will be world-class. “We are ready with a cloud radar for this facility. It will be commissioned before the end of February. Two more important radars will be commissioned in another one and a half years.”
He said the cloud radar will study cloud patterns and will also be involved in research and development. “This will help in predicting rainfall patterns and aid the government in taking necessary action. Many more radars will be set up once required approvals are received,” he added, terming the occasion a momentous one.
Naranyan said Union and state governments were running over 60 projects involving space applications related to agriculture, disaster management, forestry, water resources, geosciences and public health.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORUtpal Parashar
A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.Read More