Pune, Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera visited a Ganesh pandal here during the ongoing Ganpati festival and urged the younger generation to remain connected with their cultural roots and consider joining the armed forces. Assam Rifles DG visits Pune's historic Ganesh pandal, urges youth to join armed forces

Lt Gen Lakhera was speaking on Sunday evening after offering prayers and performing aarti at Pune's Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, which pioneered India's first public community celebration of the Ganesh festival in 1892.

He said the history and cultural legacy associated with the mandal carried an important message for the younger generation.

"Do not forget your culture. Your greatest strength is your culture. Your history will determine your future. Stay connected to your roots," he said.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, Lt Gen Lakhera said the public Ganesh festival tradition was closely associated with the freedom movement.

"When this idol was made, we were slaves of the British. This was the first Ganpati; Ganpati began from here. The biggest inspiration from this is that the nation is supreme," he said.

Lt Gen Lakhera also appealed to youngsters to consider a career in the armed forces.

"You come, try, work hard, and join the Army. The Army of the country belongs to the people of the country," he said.

The official further said he was overwhelmed by the opportunity to offer prayers at the historic Ganpati shrine.

"The feeling is the same as that of a devotee. I am an ordinary human being, and for anyone who gets an opportunity to come to the house of God, it is an extraordinary occasion. I am overwhelmed. I thank God for giving me this opportunity," he added.

Lt Gen Lakhera also prayed for the progress, security and prosperity of the country.

"My only feeling is that our country should progress, our country should remain safe, our country should become stronger, and all the people of our country should prosper," he said.

Following the maha aarti, the mandal felicitated the Assam Rifles DG. He also felicitated the festival chief, Punit Balan, and appreciated his efforts towards preserving and promoting the cultural and historical legacy of the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati and the traditional character of the festival.

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