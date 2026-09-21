F-35 set to debut in IAF’s Tarang Shakti exercise

The US Air Force is expected to deploy its F-35 fifth-generation fighter aircraft during Tarang Shakti, IAF’s largest multilateral air combat exercise to be held in Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, officials aware of the development said on Monday. All major IAF assets, including fighter jets such as Sukhoi-30s, Mirage-2000s will participate in the exercise. (AFP file photo)

This is the first time the F-35 stealth fighter is taking part in an exercise in the country, the officials said. To be sure, the aircraft took part in the Aero India show in Bengaluru in 2025 and 2023.

Nine global air forces, including those of France, Germany, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have confirmed their participation in the exercise, while 30 countries will take part as observers. Other aircraft taking part in the air drills include F-16s, F-18s, Rafales and A400 military transport aircraft.

All major IAF assets, including fighter jets such as Sukhoi-30s, Mirage-2000s, and the Tejas light combat aircraft, along with transport aircraft, helicopters, special operations planes, mid-air refuellers and airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, will participate in the exercise.