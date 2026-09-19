IAF’s Surya Kiran team scripts a sky-high spectacle over Meerut

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Surya Kiran aerobatic team staged its first air show over Meerut on Saturday, with nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft performing formations and aerobatic manoeuvres before thousands of spectators at the New Integrated Township in Mohiuddinpur. IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team performs an aerial manoeuvre over Meerut during its first air show in the city on Saturday. (Sourced)

The aircraft took off from Hindon Air Base and reached Meerut at around 10:25 am. The display began with a V-shaped formation before the aircraft dispersed and regrouped within seconds. The team performed loops, barrel rolls, inverted flight and the DNA manoeuvre, with some aircraft flying at an altitude of around 100 to 150 feet.

The jets left saffron, white and green smoke trails across the sky, creating a Tricolour effect. The smoke pods are developed at the IAF’s Base Repair Depot in Nashik.

Spectators began arriving at the venue from around 7:30 am. Students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, doctors, traders, entrepreneurs and their families attended the event. Schoolchildren recorded the display on their mobile phones and waved as the formations passed overhead.

Three squadron leaders from Meerut are associated with the Surya Kiran team. Squadron leaders Aman Goyal and Rahul Singh participated in the aerial display, while squadron leader Sharad Goyal managed the show from the ground.

“When the two aircraft came face-to-face, I literally stopped breathing. Now I also want to pursue a career in the Air Force,” spectator Anubhav said.

Student Ananya said the display would remain memorable for her. “I felt very proud seeing the aircraft fly amid trails in the colours of the Tricolour. I will remember this day more than any chapter studied at school,” she said.

The air show was organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan on the initiative of the central and Uttar Pradesh governments. It was also aimed at giving young people an opportunity to witness IAF flying skills and learn about careers in the defence services.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team, part of 52 Squadron, was established in 1996. It has 13 pilots, with nine flying during displays. Pilots with fighter aircraft experience are selected for the team.

According to Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Vajpayee, the proposal for the Meerut air show was sent on May 13 and received approval on September 8. The district administration made arrangements for traffic management, parking and drinking water.

For security, an area within a 10-nautical-mile radius, around 18.5 km, of Mohiuddinpur has been declared a temporary red and no-flying zone until September 21. Drones, remotely operated aircraft, hot-air balloons and other unmanned aerial vehicles have been prohibited in the area during this period.