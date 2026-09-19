Who is Akayla Gardner? MS Now reporter denied entry as Trump's White House ban on 3 media outlets begins
Following President Trump's restriction of press credentials to certain outlets, MS NOW's correspondent was denied White House access.
MS NOW correspondent and a camera person were refused entry to the White House on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump's announcement that he would withdraw press credentials from three news outlets he claims provide inadequate coverage of his administration.
The MS NOW personnel had their White House press credentials seized by the US Secret Service at a security checkpoint positioned outside the West Wing.
“The officer asked me to hand over my badge. He said that it was disabled,” said Akayla Gardner, the MS NOW White House correspondent. “I asked why I was not able to get inside. He said it was above him.”
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Trump bans 3 major news organisations
Deep Dive
What did Trump say on ban?
Trump declared via a September 18th social media announcement that he would prohibit journalists representing three prominent NEWS organizations – CNN, MS NOW, and Politico—from accessing the White House. He blasted them for "FAKE NEWS" coverage.
Trump later clarified that no particular incident or article served as the catalyst for implementing this restriction, which would not prevent these news organizations from reporting on presidential activities.
MS Now reacts
“The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars,” stated a MS NOW spokesperson. “MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy.”
“We stand firmly behind our anchors, our reporters, and our newsroom. We will continue to report on the President, the administration, and the issues that impact the American people.”
This action marks another constitutional test regarding the Trump administration's approach toward media organizations. Previous judicial proceedings have addressed the question of whether executive branch officials possess the authority to limit media access contingent upon an outlet's editorial decisions, and the Trump administration has encountered legal disputes concerning journalist access to White House facilities
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More