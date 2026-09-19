Who is Shelly Headen? NC candidate stays on ballot despite Dems disavowal over controversial ‘Nazi-Trump’ post

A Democratic candidate seeking election to the state legislature in the competitive state of North Carolina has maintained her position on the ballot despite her party's public disavowal following the emergence of inflammatory remarks she posted on social media platforms. Democratic candidate Shelly Headen retains her spot on North Carolina's ballot despite her party's condemnation of her provocative social media posts.

Both the North Carolina House Democratic Caucus and a local party organization have issued statements condemning social media posts authored by Shelly Headen, the legislative candidate in question, as per NY Post.

In her social media post, she advocated for military action targeting American territory within red states and drew comparisons between President Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler.

Headen continues as an active candidate in the race because the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the election had already passed on August 20th, and the general election ballots had been finalized and commenced distribution to voters beginning on September 4th.

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All on Shelly Headen's controversial post Headen, who is contesting the Republican state Representative John Blust's position for the House District 62 seat in the Greensboro-centered Guilford County region, made a post approximately one year ago. “I think our only hope is an attack on US Soil … preferably Alabama, Louisiana … where the stupid people live.”

In different posts, she contended that the harm inflicted by Trump was “getting close to surpassing Hitler” and asserted the “MAGA cult may be more destructive and evil than the Nazis.”

Breitbart reported that Headen's Facebook post featured an image of her at a commemorative site at the Nazis' Dachau concentration camp in Germany, where tens of thousands of people were killed during World War II. “This is where Trump supporters belong,” her statement read.

Shelly Headen denies allegations Headen, however, refuted the allegations. Speaking to Greensboro News and Record the last week, she asserted that she had not posted the concentration camp photograph. She further said that the image had been manipulated to superimpose text onto an authentic photograph.

Her previous remarks resurfaced and garnered renewed national prominence this week following their distribution by the White House Rapid Response account, which endorses Trump, on the platform X. The account simultaneously leveled accusations that Democrats constitute "SICK PEOPLE!"

Headen, who holds certification as a public accountant and operates a small business enterprise, also spoke to WFDD, a public broadcasting station located in North Carolina, that she did not remember making any such post. However, she extended her apologies to people who were hurt due to such content. Furthermore, she acknowledged her understanding regarding the party's determination to withdraw its endorsement of her candidacy.