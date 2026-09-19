Who is Sharifa Nicole Henderson? Missouri woman indicted over alleged death threats to Austin Metcalf’s father

Federal prosecutors said Henderson was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, and is being transported to Texas. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison on each count.

The indictment alleged that she sent Facebook messages and made a telephone call containing violent threats between June 9 and June 11, shortly after Anthony was convicted of murdering Austin Metcalf.

Sharifa, 34, was charged by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas with three counts of interstate threatening communications under 18 U.S.C. § 875©, according to the court documents obtained by CBS News.

Sharifa Nicole Henderson has been indicted on federal charges on Friday after prosecutors alleged she threatened to kill Jeff Metcalf, the father of slain Texas teenager Austin Metcalf , after the trial ended.

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Who is Sharifa Nicole Henderson? Sharifa Nicole Henderson, also known online as Riffa Henderson, is a 34-year-old Missouri resident accused of sending threatening communications to the Metcalf family. “The social media messages included threats to stalk and kill members of the Metcalf family,” US Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Jay R. Combs said, according to CBS Texas.

Federal prosecutors alleged Henderson used social media and phone communications to send multiple threats over three consecutive days in June. Combs stated that the authorities traced these alleged threats through digital evidence.

According to the indictment, Henderson sent a Facebook message on June 9 threatening Jeff Metcalf and challenging him to take legal action. Prosecutors said the message included threats to kill him and “put them in a body bag.”

The following day, on June 10, Henderson allegedly made a phone call to Collin County Government intended for the Metcalf family. The indictment stated that she threatened to “demolish” the family and “strangle” the father.

On June 11, Henderson reportedly sent another Facebook message telling Jeff Metcalf, “Don’t worry, I’ll kill you next.” The indictment claims she also threatened to continue pursuing him and warned him to remain alert.

“I will hunt you forever until I kill you always have to look over your [expletive] shoulder,” Henderson wrote, according to the court documents.

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The aftermath of Karmelo Anthony conviction The alleged threats came shortly after Karmelo Anthony was found guilty in the death of Austin Metcalf.

Anthony, who was 17 at the time of the stabbing and is now 19, was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison on June 9. Prosecutors said Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf during an altercation at Memorial High School in April 2025.

Anthony later challenged the conviction and requested a new trial. A Texas judge rejected that request in August.

Anthony's attorney at the time had said that the defense would appeal.

He said, “Our commitment to our client has not changed. We will continue to advocate vigorously on his behalf through every lawful avenue available.”