Fact check: Did Austin Metcalf die from overdose? Truth behind viral ‘autopsy leak’ claims

Austin Metcalf, the teen from Texas stabbed to death by Karmelo Anthony, has been the subject of much misinformation. Following the conviction and sentencing of Anthony on June 9, the misinformation only amplified. Karmelo Anthony (L) and Austin Metcalf (R) (Collin County, x/AMetcal)

On Wednesday, a claim surfaced on X and TikTok where saying Austin Metcalf's autopsy report has been leaked. According to the accounts spreading the report, Austin Metcalf's autopsy showed that a drug overdose was the primary cause of his death. However, the claims are untrue, and Austin Metcalf died from a single stab wound.

Ht.com can confirm that Austin Metcalf's autopsy, done by Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, the Chief Medical Examiner for Collin County, Texas, has not been leaked. No report or document confirms that Austin Metcalf died from a drug overdose.

False Claim Go Viral On Social Media The source of the particular misinformation surrounding Austin Metcalf's autopsy leak appears to be a fabricated Medical Examiner's report from Collin County. In the document, the purported primary cause of death has been written as "drug overdose."

Also read: Karmelo Anthony-Austin Metcalf trial: Chilling new video shows blow-by-blow account of stabbing in Frisco - watch

The notes section of the fabricated document states that MDMA was found in the toxicology report. The report went viral massively on Facebook and TikTok, leading many to fall for it.