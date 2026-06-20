Karmelo Anthony-Austin Metcalf trial: Chilling new video shows blow-by-blow account of stabbing in Frisco - watch

A Collin County judge on Friday night released evidence from the Karmelo Anthony murder trial, including police body camera footage of Anthony's arrest. The evidence, shown to jurors during the trial, was released after Anthony was found guilty of murder in the April 2025 killing, which took place during a track meet in Frisco, Texas. Newly released surveillance and body-camera footage from the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf shows the brief confrontation that ended in a murder. (Collin County, x/AMetcal) Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in jail on Tuesday, June 9, after being convicted of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet the previous year. The conviction has since been contested by Anthony and his attorneys. After being taken to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Anthony was sent to his assigned facility, the Pack facility, which is located close to Navasota. Read more: Karmelo Anthony supporters accused of harassing US journalist, ‘Posting the mugshot of my daughter’s abuser…’ What does the body cam footage show? Authorities also released body-camera footage recorded shortly after the stabbing. The video shows officers taking Anthony into custody.

"He put his hands on me," Anthony can be heard telling Officer Eduardo Cortez in an upset tone. "He put his hand on me, even though I told him not to," he said as the cops led him to a squad car. According to footage shown in court, Anthony identified himself as the stabber to officers at the scene. When Officer Cortez refers to Anthony as the accused suspect in Austin Metcalf's murder, Anthony can be heard saying, "I'm not alleged, sir, I did it," in the alleged body camera footage captured by an assisting officer. Prosecutors highlighted statements made during the immediate aftermath as part of their case. Defense attorneys argued that Anthony acted in self-defense after a confrontation with Metcalf. Read more: What is ‘Austin Bop’? Vile new TikTok trend has Karmelo Anthony supporters dancing, reenacting Austin Metcalf's murder Surveillance footage captures a brief encounter The newly public video is grainy and filmed from across the athletic field. The footage shows a few students gathered in the area before a brief physical confrontation occurs. Moments later, Anthony is seen running away from the area.