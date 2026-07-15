Panchang Today, July 15, 2026: Shukla Pratipada under Pushya Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 15, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
Budhvar, Shukla Pratipada, Pushya Nakshatra, and the Moon in Cancer give today a calm and balanced energy. It is a good day to begin new work carefully, organise your priorities, and make practical decisions. Instead of rushing into big changes, focus on building strong foundations that will support you in the long run.
|KEY TIMINGS TODAY
|Sunrise
|5:33 AM
|Sunset
|7:20 AM
|Rahu Kaal
|12:27 PM to 2:10 PM
|Highlighted favourable window
|Amrit Kalam: 4:00 AM to 5:27 PM
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal. This window is clear of the principal caution periods, although secondary indicators are mixed.
Festival and Vrat Today
Chandra Darshana
Basis: Ashadha Shukla Pratipada
What Today's Panchang Means
According to traditional Panchang, Wednesday (Budhvar) supports clear thinking, communication, learning, and careful planning. Combined with Shukla Pratipada, the first lunar day of the bright fortnight, today encourages fresh starts, but in a slow and thoughtful way. Rather than taking huge leaps, begin with small, steady steps.
Pushya Nakshatra is considered one of the most supportive nakshatras. It is linked with growth, stability, nourishment, and strengthening what already exists. This makes today ideal for improving routines, organising your work, and laying the groundwork for future success.
The Moon in Cancer adds an emotional and caring influence. Family, home, security, and personal comfort may become your priorities. While making decisions, you may find yourself thinking not only about what is practical but also about what feels emotionally right.
The day is also influenced by Harshana Yog, which supports positive effort, productive work, and meaningful progress. Overall, today is best used for sensible beginnings, careful planning, and creating long-term stability.
How to Use the Day
Work and Important Decisions
Today is perfect for starting projects that need patience and planning. If you're beginning a new assignment, reopening an old project, or preparing an important presentation, focus on getting the basics right instead of rushing.
Wednesday supports paperwork, emails, meetings, learning, and communication. Pushya encourages reliability, so complete unfinished tasks, organise your schedule, and review important documents carefully.
If you're handling finances or signing agreements, read every detail before making a decision. Success today comes through preparation rather than speed.
Relationships and Communication
Today's energy supports calm, honest conversations. Since the Moon is in Cancer, people may be more emotional and sensitive than usual, so speak gently and choose your words carefully.
Family discussions, household planning, or conversations about shared responsibilities are likely to go well when approached with patience. In relationships, small thoughtful actions may mean more than long explanations.
Before reacting, listen carefully. A calm conversation can solve misunderstandings more easily than an emotional argument.
Reflection and Spiritual Routine
Shukla Pratipada is a beautiful time for a personal reset. You don't need an elaborate spiritual practice today. Simply take a few quiet moments to reflect on your goals and priorities.
Pushya reminds you to focus on what truly supports your growth—healthy habits, meaningful relationships, and steady routines.
Writing in a journal, reading something inspiring, meditating for a few minutes, or simply sitting quietly before starting your day can help bring mental clarity. Keep your routine simple and consistent.
|PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE
|Date and Vaar
|July 15, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (Lunar Day)
|Shukla Pratipada until 11:51 am; then Shukla Dwitiya
|Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation)
|Pushya until 9:46 pm; then Ashlesha
|Yog (Sun-Moon Combination)
|Harshana until 8:03 am; then Vajra until 4:29 am, Thursday
|Karan (Half-tithi Division)
|Bava until 11:51 am; then Balava until 10:18 pm; then Kaulava until 8:53 am, Thursday
|Moon Sign (Zodiac Position)
|Cancer
|AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT)
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:11 AM
|4:52 AM
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:31 AM
|5:33 AM
|Amrit Kalam
|4: 00 PM
|5:27 PM
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:45 PM
|3:40 PM
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:20 PM
|7:41 PM
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:20 PM
|8:22 PM
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:06 AM Thursday
|12:47 AM, Thursday
|Siddha Yog
|11:52 AM
|5:33 AM, Thursday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's favourable periods for important work.
Amrit Kalam: 4:00 pm to 5:27 pm
This is an excellent time for important conversations, planning, signing documents, making thoughtful purchases, or beginning work that requires focus and stability.
Vijaya Muhurta: 2:45 pm to 3:40 pm
This period supports confident action, especially for tasks you've already prepared for. It is suitable for presentations, business discussions, important meetings, or completing key responsibilities.
Remember, these timings are meant to help you choose the right moment—not to create pressure. Good preparation always matters more than perfect timing.
|INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Rahu Kaal
|12:27 PM
|2:10 PM
|Gulika Kaal
|10:43 AM
|12:27 PM
|Yamaganda
|7:16 AM
|9:00 AM
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:59 AM
|12:54 PM
|Varjyam
|7:22 AM
|8:45 AM
|Vidaal Yog
|9:47 PM
|5:33 AM, Thursday
|Aadal Yog
|5:33 AM
|9:46 PM
Traditional Panchang views these periods as times for extra care rather than fear.
Rahu Kaal: 12:27 pm to 2:10 pm
If possible, avoid starting major new projects, making important purchases, or attending high-stakes meetings during this period. Instead, use the time for routine work, follow-ups, or reviewing existing tasks.
Varjyam: 7:22 am to 8:45 am
This period is better suited for preparation rather than beginning something important. Double-check documents, organise your work, or complete smaller responsibilities instead of making major commitments.
If you must work during these timings, simply proceed with extra attention to detail and avoid making rushed decisions.
|SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET
|SUNRISE
|5:33 AM
|SUNSET
|7:20 PM
|MOONRISE
|6:15 AM
|MOONSET
|8:23 PM
|RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified.)
|CITY
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|12:44 PM - 2:23 PM
|Delhi (NCR)
|12:27 PM - 2:10 PM
|Bengaluru
|12:25 PM - 2:01 PM
|Hyderabad
|12:21 PM - 2:00 PM
|Chennai
|12:14 PM- 1:50 PM
|Ahmedabad
|12:45 PM - 2:26 PM
|Pune
|12:40 PM - 2:18 PM
|Kolkata
|11:42 AM - 1:22 PM
|Jaipur
|12:32 PM - 2:15 PM
|Kochi
|12:31 PM - 2:05 PM
|Lucknow
|12:12 PM - 1:54 PM
|Indore
|12:32 PM - 2:13 PM
|Guwahati
|11:29 AM - 1:11 PM
|Chandigarh
|12:28 PM - 2:13 PM
|Surat
|12:44 - 2:24 PM
|Visakhapatnam
|12:02 PM - 1:40 PM
|Nagpur
|12:19 PM - 1:59 PM
|Coimbatore
|12:28 PM - 2:03 PM
|Varanasi
|12:04 PM - 1:45 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|11:52 AM - 1:32 PM
Today's Takeaway
Today's Panchang encourages a calm and practical approach. Start new work thoughtfully, communicate with patience, and focus on strengthening the areas of life that truly matter. Small, consistent efforts made today can lead to lasting success in the future.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More