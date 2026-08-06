Lko cops sensitised about transgender issues

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate on Thursday trained frontline police personnel to handle complaints involving transgender persons with greater sensitivity, dignity and respect, in an effort to make policing more inclusive and responsive. The workshop in progress in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)

The sensitisation and capacity-building workshop, held at the Reserve Police Lines, focused on familiarising personnel with the legal rights of transgender persons while promoting a more empathetic and non-discriminatory approach to policing.

In all, 120 police personnel, including additional inspectors, senior sub-inspectors, 2023-batch sub-inspectors and women constables deployed at Pink Booths across the commissionerate, attended the training.

The session was conducted by Yaduvendra Singh of Pahal Foundation, who trained participants on the legal, social and behavioural aspects of interacting with the transgender community. Officers were briefed on the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, along with the constitutional and human rights guaranteed to transgender persons.

Police said the workshop aimed to equip personnel with the knowledge to handle complaints fairly, promptly and respectfully while ensuring confidentiality and protecting the dignity of complainants. The training also emphasised the need to build trust between law enforcement agencies and the transgender community through sensitive and rights-based policing.

Participants were also briefed on the functioning of the transgender helpdesk at Qaisarbagh police station.