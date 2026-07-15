Rumors and misinformation are plaguing the Nolan Wells case even as autopsy results are pending and the cause of death remains unknown. Unverified social media accounts are spreading misleading information, claiming Wells was “tortured” and that “sedatives” were found in his body. Nolan Wells update: ‘Torture’ and ‘sleeping pills’ claims spread as misinformation plagues investigation (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

American Harmony, one such account spreading misinformation, wrote on Facebook, “BREAKING BOMBSHELL – JUST 30 MINUTES AGO! SEDATIVES DISCOVERED IN NOLAN WELLS’ BODY! Independent Autopsy Just Flipped The Entire Case! This is NOT “accidental drowning” anymore… This is MURDER? Is justice being covered up? Or will the truth finally come to light?”

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The American Harmony article reads, “Accordiпg to the detailed report from a repυtable foreпsic lab iп Washiпgtoп D. C., Beпzodiazepiпes — a commoп class of sedative aпd sleepiпg pills — were foυпd iп Nolaп Wells’ blood aпd tissυes at coпceпtratioпs far higher thaп пormal physiological levels.”

The article even goes on to claim that Wells’ parents claimed at a press conference that this proves their son was murdered, while no such press conference has actually been held.

The truth The “sleeping pills” and “torture” claims are misinfirmation as autopsy reports have not been revealed yet. Two investigations are underway. On Monday, July 13, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News that his department is still working. Meanwhile, Wells’ family has hired attorney Ben Crump, who will carry out a private investigation, including a second autopsy.

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Neither of the teams has announced autopsy results or an official cause of death.

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.