Nolan Wells’ parents ‘desperately’ urge public to help find answers, ‘We need to know what happened…’

Mississippi teen Nolan Wells’ parents are desperately seeking the public’s help to find out what happened to their son. The 18-year-old from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Nolan Wells’ parents ‘desperately’ urge public to help find answers (GoFundMe)

Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

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“Elmore Wonsley and I are desperately asking that if you have any information, videos, pictures regarding our son, Nolan Wells from July 4th please contact local authorities at 228-769-3063 but also contact my legal team at 1-800-691-7111. We need to know what happened to our baby. Please contact both with ANY INFORMATION!!” Christine Wonsley, Wells’ mother, wrote on Facebook.