Spokane Valley Springs Fire: Evacuation map, latest updates as crews battle rapidly spreading blaze
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas from north of Clements Ln to south of Valley Springs as crews continue battling the fire.
A vegetation fire has broken out in Spokane County, Washington, with the blaze spreading rapidly as firefighters work to contain the flames. The fire, dubbed the Valley Springs Fire, was first reported around 3 p.m. local time on Monday and grew to approximately 22 acres within an hour.
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas from north of Clements Ln to south of Valley Springs as crews continue battling the fire. Residents in the affected areas have been urged to stay alert and follow emergency instructions.
See the evacuation map here.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More