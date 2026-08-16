India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: IND reach 460/9 at stumps on day two after Padikkal's 167 and Jurel's 51
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: Follow Live score and updates of Day 2 of Galle opener between India and Sri Lanka.
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoIt's stumps
- 1 Hr 48 Mins agoQuick wickets for SL
- 1 Hr 54 Mins agoSiraj annoying Sri Lankans
- 5:32 PM IST, Aug 16Jurel out
- 5:28 PM IST, Aug 16Second fifty for Jurel
- 5:20 PM IST, Aug 16Good recovery
- 5:00 PM IST, Aug 1615 off Kumara over
- 4:51 PM IST, Aug 16Catch dropped
- 4:47 PM IST, Aug 16Jurel comes up with a six
- 4:38 PM IST, Aug 16What a delivery by Keshara
- 4:26 PM IST, Aug 16India need a good stand
- 4:02 PM IST, Aug 16India 364/5 at tea
- 3:52 PM IST, Aug 16Padikkal removed
- 3:44 PM IST, Aug 16Devdutt Padikkal going strong
- 3:19 PM IST, Aug 16KL departs too
- 3:14 PM IST, Aug 16Rishabh Pant goes
- 2:54 PM IST, Aug 16India go past 300
- 2:38 PM IST, Aug 16Day 2 resumes
- 2:16 PM IST, Aug 16WHAAAT!!!
- 2:11 PM IST, Aug 16KL Rahul looks fit
- 2:06 PM IST, Aug 16We finally have the BIG UPDATE!
- 1:57 PM IST, Aug 16When will Day 2 begin?
- 1:19 PM IST, Aug 16Now that's good news
- 1:10 PM IST, Aug 16adikkal speaks…
- 12:40 PM IST, Aug 16Update from Galle
- 12:01 PM IST, Aug 16Session 1 washed out
- 11:11 AM IST, Aug 16Few anxious faces in the Indian dressing room as the wait continues
- 10:36 AM IST, Aug 16Bangladesh script history in Galle
- 10:20 AM IST, Aug 16Latest update from Galle
- 9:56 AM IST, Aug 16Meanwhile in Darwin…
- 9:38 AM IST, Aug 16What is the Galle weather forecast for today?
- 9:20 AM IST, Aug 16Bad news from Galle
- 9:15 AM IST, Aug 16Will KL Rahul bat today?
- 9:04 AM IST, Aug 16What does the Indian camp have to say about the No. 3 debate?
- 8:55 AM IST, Aug 16Padikkal vs Sudharsan for No. 3?
- 8:51 AM IST, Aug 16How did Padikkal prepare for the match?
- 8:47 AM IST, Aug 16What happened on Day 1?
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: So day two comes to a close. India finish on 460/9. India would have hoped for a better day but they will still take it. The pitch was awful today. It was a rain-hit day, one will do well to remember. The most important innings of the day came from Dhruv Jurel who scored a nice 51 under pressure. His 50-run stand with Manav Suthar was crucial to India. Devdutt Padikkal went on to score 167. He was unbeaten on 131 overnight. KL Rahul (82) and Rishabh Pant (39) had a disappointing day. Pant could only add 12 to his overnight score. Rahul returned from cramps but he could only add five. Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha shared seven wickets between them....Read More
Day 1 in Galle belonged to India. Day 1 in Galle belonged to Devdutt Padikkal. Entrusted with the No. 3 role in the absence of the injured Sai Sudharsan, the Karnataka batter smashed a sensational maiden Test century, finishing unbeaten on 131 as India reached 288 for two at the end of the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka.
Padikkal was ably supported by KL Rahul after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 following a bizarre mix-up. The duo added 150 runs for the second wicket before Rahul was forced to retire hurt on 77 with cramps soon after tea.
With Padikkal still at the crease and India in a strong position, can the left-hander turn his century into a massive first-innings total for India?
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: It's stumps
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: India 460/9. So as expected the pitch has started acting up. Though experts were not expecting it to behave that way on day two. Overall India would be happy with their effort. If Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul had not disappointed with their batting, things could have been much better for the Indians. Anyway, a gripping rain-hit day comes to an end. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna will resume day three tomorrow. Let's catch up again tomorrow morning.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Quick wickets for SL
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Manav Suthar now goes. Holes out to long-on off the bowling of Prabath Jayasuriya. His fourth wicket. Suthar goes for 24 off 43 balls. The shot was unnecessary. India nine down
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Siraj annoying Sri Lankans
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: With his batting, of course. He is looking to go big and has got a six already. Siraj was sent ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, considered a better batter, but so far the pacer has done very well with the bat. India 447/7.
Just as we praised Siraj, Asitha removes Siraj. The batter moves away to hit and his weak shot is taken at cover by a diving fielder. Eight wickets down. The score is the same as before.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Jurel out
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: His innings comes to a close. 51 off 68 balls. Came at a fair clip on a tricky pitch. Fantastic catch by captain de Silva in the slips. He dove to his right and took a nice one-handed catch. He had earlier dropped Jurel when the Indian batter was on 29. Third wicket for Prabath Jayasuriya. It was a leading edge that went to the slip.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Second fifty for Jurel
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: A glance down leg for two off Keshara Nuwantha and Dhruv Jurel reaches his second Test fifty. What an innings under pressure.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Good recovery
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Dhruv Jurel and Manav Suthar have added 47 runs so far. And Jurel, after picking up a boundary off the last ball of the Kumara over, is now just two short of a fifty. India 424/6 in 108 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: 15 off Kumara over
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Pace brought back and Kumara concedes 15 runs, including three fours. India 406/6. All of a sudden they are looking good again. Jurel 40 and Suthar 10 at the crease.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Catch dropped!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Dhruv Jurel gets the reprieve. Thick outside edge off Prabath Jayasuriya but the slip fielder couldn't react in time. To be honest, it was a bit too fast for him. Jurel was 29 at the time. Sri Lanka would hope it doesn't prove to be costly.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Jurel comes up with a six
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Over midwicket off the bowling off Keshara Nuwantha. India really needed that to release the pressure. India 388/6. They should have done better than this but if they can get even 450, that will be a good total on this wicket now. It's been tricky all day today.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: What a delivery by Keshara!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The ball hits Jadeja on the pad and a loud appeal ensues. The umpire gives out after which the Indian batter goes for a review. And all he gets is disappointment from that. Third wicket for Keshara Nuwantha. India 377/6. Manav Suthar joins Dhruv Jurel.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: India need a good stand!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Play resumes after tea. India resume from 364/5. The visitors really need a decent stand here. At least a 50-run partnership. Three wickets in the previous session really dented India's aspirations of a big score. Hopefully, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel will come to the party.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: India 364/5 at tea
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja are at the crease on 19 and 4 respectively. India wouldn't be happy with this session. They lost three big wickets, those of Rishabh Pant (39), KL Rahul (82) and Devdutt Padikkal (167). India didn't want any of this on day two but now it has happened. They really have squandered their day-one advantage.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Padikkal removed
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Sri Lanka's best spinner Prabath Jayasuriya works his magic. What a ball! Devdutt Padikkal steps out of the crease and misses the ball that spins just a little and the wicketkeeper removes the bails in a flash. The Indian batter goes for 167. Huge, huge blow to India. India 357/
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal going strong
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Despite quick wickets of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, India are not looking that bad, all thanks to Devdutt Padikkal. His appetite for runs is getting stronger. He is unbeaten on 164 at present. He looks good to get a double ton, if truth be told. India 346/4. Dhurv Jurel is keeping him company on 8. But India will have to ensure this partnership goes on for a longer period.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL departs too
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Keshara Nuwantha on fire. Now he gets rid of KL Rahul. Nishan Madhushka takes a nice catch at short leg. Rahul goes for 82. Huge blow to India. India 319/4. Dhruv Jurel is in next. India wouldn't have wanted this! To get a big total, they reall needed these two players to score big today.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Rishabh Pant goes
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: He must be disappointed. He needed a big score to get his confidence back. He falls for 39 off the bowling of Keshara Nuwantha. His maiden Test wicket. India 307/3. KL Rahul is back. That's good news for Team India.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: India go past 300
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The half-century partnership between Pant and Padikkal takes India past the 300-run mark in the match.
India 304/2
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Day 2 resumes
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Finally, after over five hours of wait, the Test match has resumed. Prabath Jayasuriya takes the first over for the day. Rishabh Pant smashes a four on the fifth ball of the over.
India 294/2
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: WHAAAT!!!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Oh no! Rain's back. Covers are back on. And the wait continues, once again.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul looks fit
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Good sign! KL Rahul, who suffered from cramps on Day 1, looks fit. The broadcasters just showed him sprinting during India's warm-up session before the start of play.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: We finally have the BIG UPDATE!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The official confirmation has arrived. Match will start at 2:15 pm
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: When will Day 2 begin?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: No update on that, but all covers have been removed and the players have started training. So expect anytime soon.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Now that's good news
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: It has finally stopped raining in Galle and conditions have bettered. There will be an inspection at 1:40 pm IST.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Padikkal speaks…
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Padikkal, on unbeaten 131, opens up on his special triple-figure score, his maiden international ton: “Patience for me, I think it was more to do with what I have gone through before this game. I think my last Test was in 2024, so it's been a long time coming, and I've had to patiently wait, look on from the outside. It's never easy, but at the same time it gave me time to really work on my game, to perfect things in my game that I felt needed perfecting. And I'm really glad that all that hard work came to effect today. Was a bit nervous towards the end when I got closer to it, but I think that's part of it, and really happy to get over the line.”
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Update from Galle
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Bright sunshine, covers are off. Dark cloujds back again. Covers are on. Hasn't that been precisely the story today? Well, start is still delayed.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Session 1 washed out
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: It's lunch time in Galle. Session 1 has been washed out. The second session will start at 12:20, if the ground is ready
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Few anxious faces in the Indian dressing room as the wait continues
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: That moment in Darwin!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Bangladesh script history in Galle
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Bangladesh take just 14.2 overs to chase down 57 runs, for the loss of one wicket, to beat Australia in the opening Test match of the series. This is Bangladesh's first win outside Asia since 2024, and first international win in Australia against Australia.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Latest update from Galle
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: It stopped, then started, the stopped again and now then it started drizzling again. That is unfortunately the only update as of now from Galle as the wait continues for the weather to show us some mercy.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Meanwhile in Darwin…
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Mehidy Miraz picked five wickets in the second innings to fold Australia for 284 as Bangladesh need just 57 runs to win.
This could be their first international win in Australia against Australia.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: What is the Galle weather forecast for today?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: It has been pouring all morning in Galle, but according to Accuweather, the chances of precipitation will gradually decrease throughout the day. But conditions will remain cloudy throughout.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Bad news from Galle
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: According to Cricbuzz, it is currently raining in Galle. The entire ground is covered now. The start to Day 2 might get delayed
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Will KL Rahul bat today?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: India's vice-captain was forced to retire after suffering from cramps. But Kotak said Rahul will be good to bat on Day 2.
"KL batted really well. I think he was getting only cramps. So by the end of the day, he was fine. Probably once you start getting cramps, you get it in the hamstring, you get it in the groin, you get it in your hand. But at the moment he looks absolutely fine. So he should be good to go tomorrow," he said.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: What does the Indian camp have to say about the No. 3 debate?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Kotak suggested that the team is unlikely to be rigid about the batting positions.
“I think Devdutt batted really well. So Sai also has been batting really well at that number. But the thing is they all are new-ball batsmen. So they open, they go number three, so we are very flexible. I would look at the way they bat, how they are adapting to conditions, how they are dealing with the different stages of a match, and that is very important for me rather than number three or four or five.”
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Padikkal vs Sudharsan for No. 3?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Padikkal's century triggered a debate in social media on whether he should retain the No. 3 role when Sudarshan returns. Sanjay Manjrekar has, in fact, backed the Karnataka batter for the role.
However, the debate largely stemmed from the fact that Sudarshan, who has been in the role since the tour of England in 2025, managed just 383 runs in 12 innings as the No. 3 batter with just three fifties.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: How did Padikkal prepare for the match?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, speaking to the media in Galle after the end of Day 1, highlighted how Padikkal worked extensively on his back-foot game for the Test series in Sri Lanka.
"Preparation, I would say, overall the way Devdutt, was preparing and I saw it in the NCA (BCCI CoE)…he was working on his back foot game. We try that when we expect a turn from a pitch," he said. "We also tried to work on step-out, sweep besides the back foot game. So, a lot of credit goes to him, the way he has prepared himself for the last couple of years."
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: What happened on Day 1?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Opting to bat first, Jaiswal and Rahul put on a 47-run stand, before a horrible mix-up saw the left-hander get run out for 32 runs. Padikkal and Rahul then stitched a 15-run stand for the second wicket before Rahul was forced to retire on 77 due to cramps soon after Tea. In the final session, Sri Lanka finally managed to get a wicket. Captain Shubman Gill was out caught off Prabath Jayasuriya, after scoring 16 runs. With Pant in the closing stages, Padikkal continued on to his maiden hundred in India’s 600th test, reaching the milestone off 134 balls.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. Stay tuned for more updates1