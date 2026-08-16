India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: IND reach 460/9 at stumps on day two after Padikkal's 167 and Jurel's 51

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India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: What an innings Dhruv Jurel played under pressure.

India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: So day two comes to a close. India finish on 460/9. India would have hoped for a better day but they will still take it. The pitch was awful today. It was a rain-hit day, one will do well to remember. The most important innings of the day came from Dhruv Jurel who scored a nice 51 under pressure. His 50-run stand with Manav Suthar was crucial to India. Devdutt Padikkal went on to score 167. He was unbeaten on 131 overnight. KL Rahul (82) and Rishabh Pant (39) had a disappointing day. Pant could only add 12 to his overnight score. Rahul returned from cramps but he could only add five. Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha shared seven wickets between them. Day 1 in Galle belonged to India. Day 1 in Galle belonged to Devdutt Padikkal. Entrusted with the No. 3 role in the absence of the injured Sai Sudharsan, the Karnataka batter smashed a sensational maiden Test century, finishing unbeaten on 131 as India reached 288 for two at the end of the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka. Padikkal was ably supported by KL Rahul after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 following a bizarre mix-up. The duo added 150 runs for the second wicket before Rahul was forced to retire hurt on 77 with cramps soon after tea. With Padikkal still at the crease and India in a strong position, can the left-hander turn his century into a massive first-innings total for India? ...Read More

Day 1 in Galle belonged to India. Day 1 in Galle belonged to Devdutt Padikkal. Entrusted with the No. 3 role in the absence of the injured Sai Sudharsan, the Karnataka batter smashed a sensational maiden Test century, finishing unbeaten on 131 as India reached 288 for two at the end of the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka. Padikkal was ably supported by KL Rahul after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 following a bizarre mix-up. The duo added 150 runs for the second wicket before Rahul was forced to retire hurt on 77 with cramps soon after tea. With Padikkal still at the crease and India in a strong position, can the left-hander turn his century into a massive first-innings total for India?