Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen hospitalised in critical condition, on ventilator
Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after prolonged health problems.
Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen has been admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata in a critical condition, with doctors keeping him under close observation, news agency PTI reported, citing film industry sources.
Raja Sen hospitalised
The 70-year-old director of celebrated films like Atmiyo Sajan and Laboratory was hospitalised on Saturday. The veteran filmmaker has suffered from age-related ailments and other health complications for several years, and is now under close medical observation and on ventilation.
As per reports, Raja Sen's prolonged health problems began years ago when he sustained a serious back injury after falling on the set of his film Maya Mridanga. At the time, the injury was not considered serious, but over the years, it affected his mobility
PTI reported that earlier this year, he developed weakness in his lower body. Medical examinations subsequently revealed a complex neurological problem, following which he underwent major surgery in February, the source said.
Although his condition reportedly showed some improvement after the surgery, his health deteriorated again recently, causing concern among his family members and the Bengali film fraternity.
Raja Sen's career
Born in 1955 in Kolkata, Raja Sen gained fame as a director in Bengali cinema in the 90s. His breakthrough came with the 1997 teleserial Subarnalata. A documentary filmmaker in his early days, he won the National Award for Best Arts/Cultural Film for his docu feature, Suchitra Mitra, in 1993. In 1997, he debuted as a director with a feature film, Damu. It won the National Award for Best Children's Film. Two years later, he won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for Atmiyo Swajan. His films have won laurels at international film festivals as well
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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