‘Why ruin it?’ Raghubir Yadav explains why Panchayat movie may not work like Mirzapur

Mirzapur: The Movie has broken many shackles. The popular web show successfully made the transition to the big screen and became one of the year's biggest hits. Now, fans of other popular web shows are curious whether their beloved series will also get a film version. Recently, Raghubir Yadav, who plays the role of Pradhan Pati in the much-loved web series Panchayat, spoke about the possibility. Panchayat will return with season 5 on Prime Video.

'Why ruin it?' During a recent interaction, Raghubir was asked if he sees Panchayat making the leap to the big screen. The veteran actor expressed his doubts about the idea but left the decision to the writers. Speaking to Variety India, he said, “I don’t know; it depends on the writer. If it is made, I won’t interfere. I am not even able to think whether it should be made or not. It is their thought. If it is made, I will do it.”

Raghubir also pointed out that because of the nature of Panchayat's story, which revolves around the laid-back life of a village, it would be difficult to condense it into a three-hour film. He said doing so could limit the story rather than enhance it. He said, “It’s possible that the writer has many more seasons in his mind. Why would he make a movie and ruin the seasons? I have lived in the villages and I know that it is very difficult to summarise it in three-four hours. If you look at anyone’s life in the show - Banrakas, Manju Devi, Sachivji - then three hours is nothing.”

About Raghubir Yadav With a career spanning several decades, Raghubir Yadav is one of the most recognised character actors in Hindi cinema and television. He has starred in films such as Massey Sahib, Lagaan, Peepli Live, Newton, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Kathal, among others. He has also been a familiar face on television, including his memorable role as Mungeri Lal in Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne.

However, it was the portrayal of Brij Bhushan Dubey, popularly known as Pradhan Pati, in Panchayat that introduced him to a new generation of viewers.